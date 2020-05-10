10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap & Comfy Shorts, Affordable Tech Polos, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Many of us have grown a beard in the last month or two. Beard hair is naturally coarser than the hair on top of your head. So, it needs to be conditioned to keep your mug from turning into a sharp SOS pad of scraggle. Regular ol’ conditioner should help, but if you want a little extra something once you’re out of the shower, try a beard balm like this cheap stuff form Target. Go easy on how much you use. It’s lightly scented, but being that your beard is literally right under your nose, it might throw you off if you’re used to not smellin’ yourself all day.

A super inexpensive, extremely well reviewed tech-fabric polo. 95% poly / 5% spandex. Reader Jeff H. had this to say: I bought several of Old Navy’s Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Polos last year and highly recommend them. The fabric feels really good, and I find the fit spot on (though with the usual Old Navy inconsistency). That’ll work. Has dropped to as low as ten bucks recently. Price depends on what color you’re after.

Mentioned the $35 options in last week’s sales handful, but I didn’t catch the tortoise shell options until after that post had launched. The bad news? They’re ten bucks more. The good news? Well they certainly look great. Still doesn’t ship for free though. Drat!

From our man Ryan, who picked up a pair in store recently: “Ever wander into Target not looking for anything, and you walk out with a new favorite? That’s what happened here. 97% cotton, 3% spandex, lightweight, drawstring, wear-em-anywhere shorts. Not even on their website yet. These wear SUPER light, unlike typical chino short offerings from Target brands. They hit the sweet spot between formal and casual. The khaki color in particular can pull some serious duty with a nice polo and white sneaks. The 3% spandex gives it a real nice stretch, and the split hem is a nice touch. Back pocket is a bit smallish, but nice to have on there. 8-inch inseam is perfect. If only they made pants out of these. Absolute steal at $14.99.”

Would this qualify as an “Epic” in cinematic terms? I think it might. Two hours and fifty minutes of rolling contrast between big action sequences and quiet, brilliantly written moments of dialogue. The music is also really something, even if it’s 90s synth. Especially because it’s 90s synth? Starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Tom Sizemore, and a bunch more names and faces you’ll immediately recognize.

I mean, gotta hand it to Loki.

Elevating that at-home dining experience for that special someone who likes bubbly? Awesome. It’s sword saber time. Back in the day soldiers used to pop bottles by running their swords along the seam of the glass, causing the pressure to break at the weakest point of the bottle, shooting the cork and attached glass clear off. Is it dangerous? Yes. Is it throwing axes dangerous? Probably not. It sure is more romantic than throwing axes. I think. Maybe. Depends on the person you’re trying to woo I guess. Box includes two glasses and the saber. You’re on your own for the champagne.

Physical magazines and newspapers (yes, newspapers) are excellent because they allow you to disconnect. Get off your phone. Your tablet. Your laptop. Because while there’s good stuff on your devices, they can also suck you into the time wasting apps and junk-food social media sites. The PROBLEM with physical magazines and newspapers… is that they often take up space on a table or counter. Or, you stick them in a drawer, and then one day when you’re moving house you find a GQ from 2013. This side table with the PU sling is a great in-between. Organize the clutter, but don’t forget about it. Sold by Amazon and ships free with Prime.

It’s the middle of 2020 and I think it’s fair to say that sh*t has gotten weird. So if you wanna balance that out, in a fun way, now’s not a bad time to wear a cactus or Popsicle shirt.

Fifty? Fifty. In case you missed these in yesterday’s tripod. They’re now down to, wait for it, fifty. Perfect shade of gray for summer time and well into fall. Lightweight, more flexible than you’d anticipate uppers. All kinds of right. Full review here. Sizes are a bit scattered at post time.

