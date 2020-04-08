What I Wore Today Working From Home: Varun, Social Media Strategist

Welcome to “What I Wore Today Working from Home.” AKA, WIWTWFH (pronounced: wee-WIT-wu-fuh). A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work, when working, or NOT working, from home. To help keep you on track with your work (day job or self-improvement) when stuck inside for the next few weeks, this is a series on how to dress at home to put you in the right frame of mind. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions.

About the Author: Varun is Social Media Strategist who balances his time between PepsiCo and his start-up, Bollyshake. (It’s a digital community of South Asian creators globally) He’s an avid Dappered reader since 2012 and his passions include fusion cooking, designing menswear for Indian weddings, and horology.

The Shirt: Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Chambray Shirt in Grey – $23. Never going to admit how many chambray shirts I own; however, I was pleasantly surprised to find how much I liked the quality of the Amazon’s Essentials option. For a bigger guy it fit just right and the sleeves were perfect for a Tall size.

The Watch: Seiko SKX007K2 – $368. The watch industry’s worst-kept-secret (and for good reason). This Seiko model remains to be in many collector’s arsenal and it was my very first automatic timepiece. The hardlex crystal remains unscratched, and it looks just as good on a metal bracelet as it does on a NATO strap.

The Belt: AEO Grey Suede Belt – $12.47 ($24.95). Everyone’s got a brown leather and a black leather. How about something a little different?

The Jeans: Banana Republic Traveler Black Jean – $59.50 ($119). Can we take a moment to celebrate the stretch in men’s jeans? Whether it’s BR’s traveler or Bonobos’ Travel Jeans, hell even American Eagle’s Flex. As a dancer (in a previous life at UT Austin *Hook ‘Em Horns*), I can truly appreciate a pair of bottoms that won’t rip when trying to show off your moves.

The Shoes: Bostonian Dezmin Suede Boot in Cola Suede – $72. Desert boots are terrific all around, but something about the color of this one just hits the spot. It can be dressed down with just a tee and chinos, but I’ve also dressed it up to the point of wearing it with an unlined suit.

The Socks: Old Navy Donkey Kong Socks – $3.99. Why not add a little fun to your look? I’m not much of a gamer, but playing Super Smash Bros. with my buddies from all walks of life has been a welcomed distraction while under quarantine.

