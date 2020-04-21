What I Wore Today Working from Home: Akshay, Digital Freelancer

Welcome to “What I Wore Today Working from Home.” AKA, WIWTWFH (pronounced: wee-WIT-wu-fuh). A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work, when working, or NOT working, from home. To help keep you on track with your work (day job or self-improvement) when stuck inside for the next few weeks, this is a series on how to dress at home to put you in the right frame of mind. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions.

About the Author: Akshay is a Digital Freelancer from the Washington DC area who has actually been working full-time from home for the past three years. He lives with his wife, 2-year old, and 2 dogs. His hobbies include photography, gaming, and all things technology.

The Sweater: LL Bean Cable-knit Shawl-collar Cardigan – $109 ($139). The mid-Atlantic region is having all kinds of crazy weather days (45 today, 80 tomorrow!), so you never know what you’re going to get. Keeping a cardigan handy to throw on anytime is key to making it through this rough season. I love the chunky J.Crew cable-knit, that I’m wearing above, but they’re unfortunately sold out. LL Bean has you covered if you really like the cable knit look. Want something cheaper? Amazon’s Goodthreads has got this, for $36!

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory Slim Fit T-Shirt – $15ish. Did I mention the unpredictable weather? It’ll be cold in the mornings and humid in the afternoon, so smart layering is important. A simple striped tee can be found for cheap, and adds a little variety to an otherwise solid palette. The one I’m wearing in the pic at the top of the post is an old Target Goodfellow & Co striped shirt. Sadly, sold out. But the J. Crew Factory breton-stripe should work too. Want a little more color and don’t mind logos? Try this from Ben Sherman over at Nordy Rack.

The Pants: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos in Graphites – $73.50 w/ PICKMEUP ($98). I like jeans and sweatpants as much as any guy, but these Bonobos chinos really have that comfy broken-in quality that makes them my go-to when I feel like getting just a bit dressed up.

The Watch: Orion Calamity Diver – $1495. Confession: I’m a bit of a “watch guy.” This Orion Calamity is a “micro-brand,” and it’s one of the thinnest dive watches on the market. Super-versatile, and can easily slide under the cuff of a dress shirt and suit, or look at home with a t-shirt and sweats. Swiss movement, 200m water resistance, and a seconds hand that’s not afraid to be different. Oh it’s a dive watch all right, but that seconds hand looks like it was lifted off the tachometer of a vintage sports car. Nick is a great guy that makes great, unique-looking watches for reasonably affordable prices ($500-1500). But really, any diver would complete the look here. Cheap to luxury. Up to you.

The Slippers: Armor Lux Wool Slipper – $39.98 (sold out). I grabbed these Huckberry ones while they were on sale (and in stock) and man – these are the most comfortable slippers I’ve ever worn. The hype is real. I wear through my indoor slippers/moccasins really quickly (again, as a full-time work-from-home guy, these ARE my daily shoes) so let’s see how long they last. If they even last a full year, I’d gladly buy them at full-price. Tanner still has some sizes available. 20% off w/ SHOPSMALL.

Matilda the half-Dachshund. The other half is a mystery. Adopted as a pup, and now my coworker.

Want to submit your own WIWTWFM? Send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. And no, you don’t have to actually be working. There are plenty of jobs on standby right now whose workers can’t do the work from home. I’m not gonna discriminate. That’d be dumb. Now, to be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at home (at work, or not) as well as the details on what you’re wearing. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. We gotta have some variety, y’know? That’ll help your chances. Let’s keep it “Dappered.” But be yourself. Pics of pets always help too. Good luck. We’ll be in touch.