TheTieBar’s Sitewide 20% off, Old Navy’s $20 & Under Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
TheTieBar: 20% off Sitewide w/ WFH20
- Pointed Tip Knit Ties in Silk or Wool – $20 ($25)
- Italian Wool Barberis Collection – $28 ($35)
- White Cotton Pocket Square with Midnight Navy Border – $8 ($10)
- Polka Dots and Paisley Silk Pocket Square – $11.20 ($14)
- Burgundy Silk/Wool Pocket Square – $11.20 ($14)
A rare sitewide sale from TheTieBar. Their stuff is already so affordable that knocking 20% off is pretty substantial. Big fan of their “pointed tip knit” ties. Silk or wool. Don’t get me wrong, the squared off ends of a knit tie are classic and preppy, but the tip-knits are kinda neat. Also, not a bad time to stock up on pocket squares, if you’re wearing neckties less? Pocket squares are just like ties. Only you don’t wear them around your neck. And they aren’t shaped the same. And you don’t tie them in knots. And they cost less.
Black Lapel Online Custom: Up to 30% off Sitewide
- Baltic Blue Fresco Wool Suit – $419 ($599)
- Gray Sharkskin Wool Suit – $419 ($599)
- Midnight Navy Wool Suit – $449 ($499)
- “Savoy Line” Super 120s Light Blue Hopsack Sportcoat – $419 ($599)
- Cool Gray Blazer – $319 ($379)
If you have wonky proportions, can’t fit into standard suit “drop” zones, or have appendages that don’t seem to get along with standard sportcoat arm holes and/or trouser legs… then online custom might be one of your best bets. And Black Lapel is one of the best bets in the online custom game. Yes, it’s a pain to get measured/measure yourself. But y’know? Maybe you have some time on your hands these days. So grab (or order) a measuring tape. Black Lapel just doesn’t run sales a lot, so now’s not a bad time to invest the time in your measurements, and to give them a try. Head here for their remakes/alterations policy. It’s important. Now, for those that possess a bangin’ posterior, having the option for a pair of SINGLE pleats (not massive accordion pleats, just one on either side of your junk) on your suit trousers makes an enormous difference. It’s geometry. If your rump to waist ratio is uncommon, opt for single pleats.
Old Navy: $20 & Under Sale + New Clearance Additions + additional 15% off everything
- Built-In Flex Twill Mac Jacket – $16.97 ($79)
- Water-Resistant Nylon Snap-Front Shirt Jacket – $16.97 ($59.99)
- Sweater-Fleece Shawl-Collar Cardigan for Men – $17 ($44.99)
- Ultra-Soft Breathe Workout Tee for Men – $11.90 ($22.99)
- Printed Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Workout Tee for Men – $10.20 ($16.99)
- Water-Resistant Packable Narrow-Channel Puffer Vest – $17 ($49.99)
Seventeen Bucks. For that mac? That’ll work. That thing is actually in their clearance section, which is separate from the $20 and under sale. Clearance is stacked too. Huge thanks to our many Ryan for the tip!
DSW: 40% off Everything w/ BIGDEAL
- Puma Super Liga OG Retro Sneaker – $35.99 ($59.99)
- Puma Super Liga OG Retro in Navy – $35.99 ($59.99)
- Cole Haan Johnson Grand 3.60 Double Monks – $53.98 ($140 – $300)
- Adidas Grand Court in Black/(off?) White – $38.99 ($64.99)
Last day for this. Everything ships for free. Returns will cost you an $8.50 pre-paid label, and you’ve got 90 days to get ’em back if they don’t work out.
Bonobos: 25% off w/ PICKMEUP
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $300 – $337.50 ($400 – $450)
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $337.50 ($450)
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
- Lightweight Travel Jeans – $73.50 ($98)
Dueling stools, dudes. More picks here if you want them.
BONUS Suitsupply: Restocked Outlet access w/ BIGOUTLET
- Navy Havana Cotton Stretch Jacket – $130 ($259)
- Grey Check Havana Wool/Cashmere Jacket – $349 ($499)
- Navy Havana Wool Jacket – $251 ($359)
- Light Grey Havana Linen Check Suit – $250 ($499)
- Grey Lazio Super 120s Wool Tux – $419 ($599)
So it appears that Suitsupply has restocked some of the categories in their outlet. Sportcoats (aka “Jackets”) seems like the best bet right now. I checked outerwear and… still no cape. I demand the cape. This injustice will not stand.
Also worth a mention:
- Suitsupply: They just restocked their outlet. BIGOUTLET is the code. Sizes are probably gonna move super fast.
- Criquet: 20% off, or 25% off $149, and 30% off $249 w/ SHOPSMALL. These are the polo shirts with collar stays. Not cheap, but I know some guys swear by ’em.
- Jomers: 35% off final sale items w/ FINALSALE
- Need Supply Co.: 25% off just about site wide.
- Club Monaco: Extra 35% off sale items w/ MIDSEASON
- Under Armour: 25% off site wide w/ WFH25
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off + free shipping AND returns