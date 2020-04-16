TheTieBar’s Sitewide 20% off, Old Navy’s $20 & Under Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A rare sitewide sale from TheTieBar. Their stuff is already so affordable that knocking 20% off is pretty substantial. Big fan of their “pointed tip knit” ties. Silk or wool. Don’t get me wrong, the squared off ends of a knit tie are classic and preppy, but the tip-knits are kinda neat. Also, not a bad time to stock up on pocket squares, if you’re wearing neckties less? Pocket squares are just like ties. Only you don’t wear them around your neck. And they aren’t shaped the same. And you don’t tie them in knots. And they cost less.

If you have wonky proportions, can’t fit into standard suit “drop” zones, or have appendages that don’t seem to get along with standard sportcoat arm holes and/or trouser legs… then online custom might be one of your best bets. And Black Lapel is one of the best bets in the online custom game. Yes, it’s a pain to get measured/measure yourself. But y’know? Maybe you have some time on your hands these days. So grab (or order) a measuring tape. Black Lapel just doesn’t run sales a lot, so now’s not a bad time to invest the time in your measurements, and to give them a try. Head here for their remakes/alterations policy. It’s important. Now, for those that possess a bangin’ posterior, having the option for a pair of SINGLE pleats (not massive accordion pleats, just one on either side of your junk) on your suit trousers makes an enormous difference. It’s geometry. If your rump to waist ratio is uncommon, opt for single pleats.

Seventeen Bucks. For that mac? That’ll work. That thing is actually in their clearance section, which is separate from the $20 and under sale. Clearance is stacked too. Huge thanks to our many Ryan for the tip!

Last day for this. Everything ships for free. Returns will cost you an $8.50 pre-paid label, and you’ve got 90 days to get ’em back if they don’t work out.

Dueling stools, dudes. More picks here if you want them.

So it appears that Suitsupply has restocked some of the categories in their outlet. Sportcoats (aka “Jackets”) seems like the best bet right now. I checked outerwear and… still no cape. I demand the cape. This injustice will not stand.

Also worth a mention: