The Dappered Space: Spring Styled Home Picks 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Spring is doing what it does every year; it’s springing. And now more than ever you might be noticing a few things around your house that just seem a little played out, a bit stale, or simply in dire need of replacing. And even if now is not the exact time to make these changes, hopefully the following picks will provide a little inspiration for a future point when changing up your space is once again in play.

Simple, and very affordable. A way to step up your bed frame, if you have the typical metal frame that many beds sit on. Free shipping through The Home Depot. Currently sold out of queen frames, but all other sizes are available.

Really charming, at least to my eyes. Sold by Etsy shop The Colorful Cat Studio. This would look great among other sea-inspired colors (blues, grays, greens) and would also look right at home on it’s own in a home office.

Simple, functional, and a great way to store coats and remove those shoes that picked up all the debris spring storms can bring. Sold through Huckberry.

An easy outdoor update? Swapping out your house numbers. Etsy shop Go Home Numbers has lots of options, including a ton of different scripts and colors.

Add a bold, yet understated pop of color to an entryway. Instead of always looking to wood, why not get the blues every now and then?

This is a statement mirror. And as I’ve preached before, the great thing about mirrors is they create the illusion that a room is bigger than it actually is. This mirror would fit into so many different decor motifs. Perhaps even yours? Was just on sale for around $200, along with the chair right below this, so perhaps wait for the next Pier One Imports promotion. Seems like retail is hitting them hard right now.

This warm weather vibe chair is designed for the out of doors, but it would also look just as good inside a home. Sold by Pier One Imports, and was just on sale last week for $135, so it can be had for a deal. If you want to watch for price drops just sign up for Pier One’s newsletter (you’ll find the signup at the bottom of the web page).

A fast way to add a lot to a wall that’s just a little too bare. These floating shelves are a bit different with those brackets. Off set them, like you see in the above photo, or stack them to create more of a pyramid (regular or reverse) effect.

This particular grow kit comes with basil and mint, and everything is ready to go. Just assemble, water, and have a couple herbs that are staples of warm weather cooking and beverages growing in no time.

Has your current coffee table seen better days? I’m digging the simplicity of this offering from Article.com. And if you don’t like the light wood look, don’t worry. It comes in a matte walnut option too.

You know what’s nice? When a drawer or cupboard you consistently open that used to be a hot mess is no longer a hot mess. An organizer like this can help with that. I’d also highly recommend a tiered spice organizer. Makes finding the spice you want so much easier.

Kind of cool for a corner of a room, when you want to create some really relaxing ambient light. Comes in three spring ready colors, but the blue is only available in the largest size. (Comes in 3 sizes too.)

This is a great option for either a small space, or if you’d like a secondary desk but don’t want to take up the floor space a full second desk would require. Maybe this is your standing desk option? Sold by Bespoke Post.

When’s the last time you said “those are rad scissors”? And when was the last time you said “rad”? Am I dating myself? Anyway, perfect for a the stylish home office, because the way they display is even cool. Includes a build in box cutter/letter opener tool which comes to a point but isn’t sharp, thus, eliminating potential injury. Still. Don’t run with them.

So bird baths can seem a bit… old ladyish. No offense to those of you that already have one, I have one. This particular bath looks far less, well, old ladyish than the average bath. One way to enjoy nature, yet still keep it styled. Provide those little, flying, feral feathered tiny dinos in your neighborhood a place to cool off and clean up.