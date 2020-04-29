Dappered

Steal Alert: Huckberry Rhodes Felix Chukkas are now $99 (was $198)

Rhodes Felix Chukkas – $98.98 ($198)

Made in Portugal. Super versatile shape. Subtle rubber studded sole. And now the price on these Blake stitched beauties has bottomed out at a basement blowout bargain bid of ninety eight dollars and ninety eight cents?

HIT ‘EM WITH THE EXCITEMENT TONY. TELL ‘EM HOW IT FEELS!

 

Huckberry Rhodes Felix Chukkas

Look, it’s not exactly boot season, but if you’re gonna “boot” in the warmer months, then one should boot with chukkas. Although most of us prefer suede when it’s warm. The matte look and textured surface just looks better. They also seem lighter (at least, visually). And while all sizes are available on the nubucks & “rust” leather options, the suedes are getting pretty close to sold out. But if you’ve seen our review of those things, then you’d know why.

They’re that good.

Anyway, big thanks to Chris K. for the tip here.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Baby.

