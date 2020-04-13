Dappered

Steal Alert: DSW 40% off Everything (Italian Shoes for $42 again)

BIGDEAL = 40% off sitewide at DSW

Vittorio Russo. Any direct experience? Nope. But for forty bucks, AND free outbound shipping, AND if (key word: if) they’re comparable to the nice quality of their also made in Italy brother brand Mercanti Fiorentini, then the risks seem pretty low.

Returns will cost you a pre-paid $8.50 label. You’ve got 60 days to get them back. Sadly, I wouldn’t count on getting them to a physical DSW store in that time frame.

Also… the rest of their site is 40% off.

I mean, what are are we talking about here.

Nothing is risk/cost free in life. But if you’re looking to spin the wheel of weirdly inexpensive shoes, DSW seems to be barking, once again, “Step right up.”

Expect sizes to move pretty fast?

That’s all.

Carry on.

