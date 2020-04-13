Steal Alert: DSW 40% off Everything (Italian Shoes for $42 again)

BIGDEAL = 40% off sitewide at DSW
Vittorio Russo. Any direct experience? Nope. But for forty bucks, AND free outbound shipping, AND if (key word: if) they’re comparable to the nice quality of their also made in Italy brother brand Mercanti Fiorentini, then the risks seem pretty low.
- Made in Italy Vittorio Russo Cap Toe Oxfords in Dark Brown – $41.98 ($199.99)
- Puma Super Liga OG Retro Sneaker – $35.99 ($59.99)
- Made in Italy Vittorio Russo Wingtips – $41.98 ($199)
- Blake McKay Cap Toe Oxfords – $41.98 ($109) not made in Italy. shown at top of post though.
- Warfield & Grand Valley Chukka – $32.98 ($120) these might run a touch narrow?
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Double Monks in Cognac or Black – $34.99 ($159.99)
- New Balance 009 Sneakers – $38.99 ($64.98) but they offer a lot of support.
- Cole Haan Johnson Grand 3.60 Double Monks – $53.98 ($140 – $300)
- Clarks Bushacre 2 – $42.59 ($70.99)
Returns will cost you a pre-paid $8.50 label. You’ve got 60 days to get them back. Sadly, I wouldn’t count on getting them to a physical DSW store in that time frame.
Also… the rest of their site is 40% off.
I mean, what are are we talking about here.
Nothing is risk/cost free in life. But if you’re looking to spin the wheel of weirdly inexpensive shoes, DSW seems to be barking, once again, “Step right up.”
Expect sizes to move pretty fast?
That’s all.
Carry on.