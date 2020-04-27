Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – USA Made Spring Jackets, Bonobos Sale ISN’T all final sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

New Republic is having some serious stock issues, and while most of their inventory is still sold out, the weirdly impressive Apollo Sneakers are back in stock. Just be aware that New Republic is NOT ashamed of their affordable prices, so quality isn’t gonna be bullet proof. Head here for our review.

Brilliant. They made a warm weather version. Still made in the USA. Still waxed exteriors. Still classic trucker jacket styling. Now, in an unlined, great for cool spring days/summer nights version. No sale here, but the F&T Waxed Trucker is such a hit that its lightened up warm weather brother is worth a mention.

Mentioning again in case you missed the Sunday update. Turns out that Bonobos has made a move and now not all of their sale section is final sale. Lots of it is, but it’s not 100% final sale. So you can return some of this stuff! Look for the “Final Sale” tag, in red, next to the price on the item page. Those are the items you can’t return. Here’s the returnable sale stuff, and here’s the non-returnable final sale stuff. All picks above except for the Bright Navy Jetsetter Blazer (which is also pictured at the top of the post) can be returned. That true-blue Jetsetter can’t.

Bunch of weird models in the sale, but there ARE a couple of Kamasus lurking in there. Black or blue. Why they insist on calling them the “Mako III” (so does Massdrop) I don’t know, but, here we are. Usually these things run about $280 direct through Orient or other 3rd party sellers.

It’s a luxe touch polo party, people. Cardmembers can take an additional 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD. That drops the polos to seventeen bucks (not that nineteen isn’t already a screamin’ deal). Just a heads up that some have shrinkage problems with these polos (shrinkage Jerry!) So if you have a tendency to have laundry problems, might be best to skip these. Although some of us don’t seem to have that trouble? Could depend on the laundry facilities.

Also worth a mention…