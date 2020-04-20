Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Grant Stone Boots, SuitSupply’s Outlet Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Items + “Surprise Steals”
- Slim-Fit Non-Iron Micro Blue Dot Dress Shirt – $23.99 ($79.59)
- Standard-Fit Non-Iron White & Blue Bow Tie Micro Print Dress Shirt – $21.99 ($79.59)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Shirt – $26.79 ($89.50)
- Rapid Movement Chinos in Skinny, Slim, Athletic, etc… – $39 ($98)
- Core Temp Chino SHORTS in 9″ or 7″ inseams – $34.75 ($69.50)
Spring is a good time to have a little more fun with your standards (like, y’know, dress shirts). Micro patterns are a great, subtle way to do just that. Meanwhile, their well-loved Rapid Movement chinos are down to $39 as part of their “surprise steals” section. Those aren’t the oft-mentioned core temps. Rapid Movements are more of a regular weight chino, were the core temps are awfully light (which is preferred, frankly, by many of us… that lightness with the core temp).
#2. Huckberry: Boot Clearance w/ Rhodes and Grant Stone
- Grant Stone Horween Ottawa – $221.98 ($370)
- Grant Stone Horween Diesel – $295.98 ($370)
- Rhodes Brown Nubuck Felix Chukka – $98.98 ($198)
- Rhodes Footwear Suede Dean Boot – $109.98 ($220)
- Rhodes Footwear Huxley Chelsea Boot – $109.98 ($220)
- Rhodes Footwear Dark Nubuck Dean Boot – $109.98 ($220)
There’s a bit of a quiet boot clearance going on over at Huckberry. Rhodes is their own in-house, Made in Portugal blake stitched brand. Head here for a review of the Dean Cap toes, and here for a review of the Chelseas. Meanwhile, Grant Stone is a relatively new brand, which uses Horween leathers, Goodyear welts the construction, and I believe makes their boots in China. But our shoe guy Adam is really impressed with them.
#3. Suitsupply: Outlet is still going w/ BIGOUTLET
- Navy Havana Wool Jacket – $251 ($359)
- Brown Check Havana Silk Linen Cotton Poly Jacket – $349 ($499)
- Navy Havana Cotton Stretch Jacket – $130 ($259)
- Brown Havana Wool Jacket – $279 ($399)
- Cognac Derby Brogues – $125 ($249) shown at top of post
- Brown Suede Sneakers – $54 ($179) also shown at top of post
- Leather Briefcase – $150 ($299)
Still open. Suits are pretty picked over, but the sportcoats and blazers still seem to have lots of selection left. Still can’t believe this stuff isn’t final sale. They say you can return this stuff if it doesn’t work out on arrival. Their website makes you login first, so, if you click on any of the links for the picks above, you might not get to that specific product page at first.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Burnished Copper Strands added to Anniversary Sale – $315 ($395)
So it’s hardly an earth-shattering deal, but still. The new Allen Edmonds leather shade “burnished copper” has caught a lot of eyes, and now the Strands in that shade are getting a bit of a cut for their big Anniversary Sale. Full picks for the sale can be found here if you want them.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: 25% off w/ PICKMEUP
- Spier & Mackay: 25% off everything with SALE25 (ends today though)
- Ledbury: 25% off site-wide.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off + free shipping AND returns.