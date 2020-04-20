Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Grant Stone Boots, SuitSupply’s Outlet Sportcoats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Spring is a good time to have a little more fun with your standards (like, y’know, dress shirts). Micro patterns are a great, subtle way to do just that. Meanwhile, their well-loved Rapid Movement chinos are down to $39 as part of their “surprise steals” section. Those aren’t the oft-mentioned core temps. Rapid Movements are more of a regular weight chino, were the core temps are awfully light (which is preferred, frankly, by many of us… that lightness with the core temp).

There’s a bit of a quiet boot clearance going on over at Huckberry. Rhodes is their own in-house, Made in Portugal blake stitched brand. Head here for a review of the Dean Cap toes, and here for a review of the Chelseas. Meanwhile, Grant Stone is a relatively new brand, which uses Horween leathers, Goodyear welts the construction, and I believe makes their boots in China. But our shoe guy Adam is really impressed with them.

Still open. Suits are pretty picked over, but the sportcoats and blazers still seem to have lots of selection left. Still can’t believe this stuff isn’t final sale. They say you can return this stuff if it doesn’t work out on arrival. Their website makes you login first, so, if you click on any of the links for the picks above, you might not get to that specific product page at first.

So it’s hardly an earth-shattering deal, but still. The new Allen Edmonds leather shade “burnished copper” has caught a lot of eyes, and now the Strands in that shade are getting a bit of a cut for their big Anniversary Sale. Full picks for the sale can be found here if you want them.

Also worth a mention…