In Review (& Win It): The Nodus Sector Field Automatic Watch

This thing reminds me of a Volkswagen GTI. They’ve taken a style both humble and effective (hatchback/field watch), and designed the helllll outta it, with great parts, great style, and the end result is something that blows the base idea of what the style “should” be out of the water.

Vroom vroom fellas.

Everything you want. Nothing you don’t.

Field watches are supposed to do a couple of things: 1. be legible, 2. be accurate. And the Nodus Sector excels at both of these tasks, while encased in terrific materials and wrapped in slick & simple design choices. All that, while being designed AND assembled in Los Angeles.

38mm diameter with 20mm drilled through lugs.

At 38mm, it’s more classically sized, but the 12.9mm thickness, decent but not cumbersome weight, and thicker textured crown, reminds you that this thing is not just some forgotten… thing. This thing is a THING! Not wee, not twee, but a wearable, effective piece of E.D.C. (every day carry) that you’ll look forward to wearing. The sandwich construction dial has great layers to it, the font they went with is perfect, and the whole thing is really well balanced.

Anti-reflective coating on the underside of the crystal.

The bracelet is perfect. That’s not an exaggeration. It’s really impressive. Brushed through and through (no shined up bits) with sections that taper from 20mm to 18mm, and look nothing like delicate jewelery. That’s one of the quickest ways to ruin an otherwise good looking watch. And intricate, jangly, jewelery looking bracelet. That’s not the case here. It’s handsome as hell utilitarian. Nothing “more” thank goodness, which would have made the whole thing a lot less.

Other watchmakers should take note. This is how you “bracelet”.

Movement is a regulated in four positions (+/- 10 secs/day) Seiko (SII) NH38 Japanese automatic. No date here. Keeps the dial super balanced. Hacks and hand winds of course, and that screw down crown locks out moisture to the tune of 150m water resistance. Crystal is a double-dome tapered sapphire. 24 month warranty is standard here with Nodus.

The vast majority of the surfaces are “blasted”. Very little shine. And man does it look good.

A lot of us are simplifying and appreciating well-made basics more than we used to these days. The Sector from Nodus epitomizes that trend in… not being as trendy… all at a super-reasonable price, while also being assembled here in the USA.

Enter here to win the Nodus Sector Field in “shale” shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 4/2/20. Enormous thanks the the guys at Nodus for sending along one of these new Sector models for review and subsequent giveaway.