In Review: Target’s Goodfellow and Co. Performance Dress Shirts

Performance fabrics are all the rage right now. From athleisure to technical suits, everyone is putting their hat in the ring to try and make clothing sexier and flex-ier. Will Goodfellow and Co.’s cotton/poly/spandex attempt at a performance dress shirt be up to the task? We’ve got a trio of different styles here to take for a spin: Bayshore Blue (shown at the top of the post), Gray Stripe, and Zesty Gold which is more of a blue/yellow check.

Also note that stock is a bit short at post time. That could be a combination of stock issues in general right now, or, Target really speeding up their attempts to compete with “fast fashion” brands like H&M and Zara. Meaning: Designs spend even less time on the racks, and therefor, they make less of it.

Ryan is 5’9″ and 165 lbs. He’s seen here wearing a size Small, in “gray stripe”.

He is also rocking the heck out of some red pants.

Out of the box white shipping bag, these shirts look like they have some great potential. As a frequent Target shopper myself, I’ve noticed that Goodfellow & Co. seems to have amped it up from last year to this year. They honestly seem to be improving. Everything from the fabric to small design details to the fit and finish. This shirt fabric feels smooth and silky, which is a good thing when you’re talking about performance. There’s no scratch here. No plastic-bag crinkle.

The tag notes 58% cotton, 39% polyester, and 3% spandex, so there’s plenty “tech” *cough* polyester *cough*, but not too much. And there’s a good amount of stretch to boot. It feels great on the body, with no friction and good range of motion. Sounds like the right formula for performance-wear, but how about the fit?

The “zesty Gold”, option. Sizes are unfortunately limited at post time.

Well, I slide it on and it fits like a glove. Goodfellow stuff in general can be a bit hit or miss in the sizing department due to BIG gaps between the small, medium, large, etc ballpark sizes… but for me, most stuff has fit pretty well. This is hitting a second level though. There’s flex with the spandex, and it’s a true trim fit, tapered waist and all. The tail is a touch on the long side, but that makes it great for tucking in, and staying in. To me, it doesn’t quite look right untucked, but you can get away with it. The stretch is EXCELLENT, and gives really good movement all around.

Up close with the fabrics. They sure look and more importantly feel, legit.

The fabric itself is weirdly nice up close. These aren’t hyper-cheap fabrics with cheap, almost printed like patterns. The weave and stitching to the gray stripe and “zesty gold” shirts looked like something you’d find on pricier shirts. This really shouts attention to detail for a mass-produced brand.

“Zesty gold” checking back in.

And looking at the upcoming Spring collection from Goodfellow (I got a big batch of stuff in house for a seasonal round-up review), this isn’t a one-off; Target really does seem invested in upping the quality and details across the Goodfellow & Co. line. A welcome change of pace from the lower side of the price spectrum to not cut corners. Good on ya, Target.

Looks good here, but scroll on to see how the Bayshore Blue color can get a little.. strange.

Now, all this being said, there’s a color you may want to avoid: The wheelhouse, Bayshore Blue color. I found it to be quite a bit.. see-through, in certain lights? Yikes. I’m far from a darker complexion to begin with, no mid-summer tan here, and it still wears as shockingly two-toned in certain lighting. I honestly can’t explain this, and stress CERTAIN LIGHTING, because sometimes it looks great. Sometimes, not.

Different light (different day), but this is weirdly see through.

Which way to the wet t-shirt dress shirt contest? I’m dry, but I’m ready!

But as you can see here and here, the first set of photos made me look a little too sexy for my shirt. And that’s a huuuuge bummer. Because the fit is so good, and the materials and construction feel very much purchase-worthy. But it seems like even though a lot of these shirts are “hits,” Bayshore Blue is gonna be a big swing and miss for many. Stick to the patterned shirts, and you’ll be golden.

Stick with the patterns. You’ll be glad you did.

Overall it’s a pretty solid (with one translucent exception) debut for Target’s Goodfellow Brand when it comes to “performance” dress shirts. These are great shirts, and it’s unfortunate they’re hitting the clearance racks so soon. While Target is likely just transitioning to their warm-weather offerings, it’s a shame these aren’t going to be available year-round. Maybe they’ll do another release later on this year? The grey stripe in particular got some rave reviews from the wife, and I’ve found the moisture-wicking to be solid enough that I’ll likely even wear these to work a few times this summer.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.

