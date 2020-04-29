Best of Threads: A sportcoat debate, at home haircuts, and gum you want on your sole.

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

S&M or Bonobos for a sportcoat? That’s the question J2K66 posted to the forums. Bruce Wayne suggested going to S&M for more quality and value, confirmed by abh159, Banks, LesserBlackDog, Geo, and armedferret. garryowen47 dissented with the S&M votes, saying the unstructured sportcoats from Bonobos are amazing. A good breakdown between the pros and cons of both S&M and Bonobos was provided by lax101, while Scofield threw out a curve ball by suggesting going with Suit Supply and SpierMackay posted to the thread to address concerns regarding fulfillment and customer communications. After all was said and done, J2K66 decided to order a navy sportcoat and a charcoal suit from S&M.

With many Dappered readers unable to visit their local barber, CK83 asked the forum members how many people were venturing into cutting or buzzing their hair at home. neminat was the first to chime in, saying he had his wife broke out the clippers and he ended up with a buzz cut. hockeysc23 confessed that he’s getting close to needing a haircut, while mebejoseph admitted that he’s starting to think about taking it all off. Bucking the trend was Loafer28 who confessed that he’s leaving his hair long AND attempting to grow his first beard. Joining Loafer28 in growing their hair long is abh159 and TheManJournals. dancinginyourhead meanwhile is ahead of the curve, confessing that he was going to have his wife cut his hair and Deke stated he buzz’s his hair 1-2 times a week. Turns out after all the posts CK83 ended up making it a family affair and not only buzzing his own hair, but also his son’s.

Glock13 was in need of white sneakers with brown gum soles and was looking for recommendations. Right out of the gate tayloruph recommended the ever popular GAT from a German surplus supplier, followed by LesserBlackDog and Fewthoughts with a recommendation for Adidas Sambas. Resident sneaker expert mcadamsandwich chimed in, recommending the GREATS, Gustin, or Beckett Simonon, Perseus came through with Adidas Gazelles, emynd recommended Vans, and Geo went with a gum sole shoe from Everlane. As of post time, no word on what shoe Glock13 settled on.

Started back in May of 2012, the What book are you currently reading thread continues to provide Dappered forum members with book reviews and recommendations. The audio version of 10% Happier was recommended by Jrbrownie00, who decided to move on to Harry Potter as he is looking forward to finishing the series. APinNC thought Stop Doing That Sh*t was a good read, Please Kill Me – an oral history of Punk was mhip‘s recommendation, and thedrake abandoned Station Eleven for some lighter reading in light of current times, setting on Redshirts. Recreational reading is mebejoseph‘s tonic as he is currently reading Strange Loop, JBarwick is reading The Body, and Mark4 American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race.

