10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Comfortable collared shirts, Free Laundry Hacks, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Some guys like to spend a crap-ton of money on belts. And then there are those of us who are good with… not. These should please both sides. A bit of a splurge for us in camp belt-cheapskate, but not for those living the fancy-belt-around-my-pants high life.

Chambray on sale pineapple shirt? Chambray on sale pineapple shirt! Short sleeve button ups can look wonky if the fit is off by too much. These come in standard fit (which is more athletic than boxy), slim fit (a true slim) or tailored fit (which is even slimmer than slim). So your body type is almost certainly covered. On sale and an extra 25% off with the code. Still a bit of a splurge, but worth it to some.

A movie about the weirdness that can happen when you’re isolated for a long stretch of time? What could possibly go wrong (inside your own head)? “Ah tee dee ta la leee dee. Keepin’ secrets are yee? For what yee sees ya think yee only seeeeees… But yee becomes we, when it’s what yee sees, when yee and me… are ON THE SEAAAAAAAAS.” Okay so I made that quote up. That’s not actually in the movie. OR IS IT?

A perfect late spring layer. Dog walking/grocery getting outerwear. Pockets, but you won’t look like you’re headed to the river for some fly fishing. “Onion” style quilting keeps overdone puff knocked down. Our man Jason has the green version and loves it.

Guys. Let Martha change your life. Also, when she does the arm “thing”? We are alllll the dude to her left. Don’t worry. You’ll get it.

Here’s a quick review from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Now, his recommendation: If you’ve been intimidated by the idea of reading Tolstoy, start with his short stories. The most famous of those, “The Death of Ivan Ilyich,” is a great entry point. Tolstoy presents a view of death that isn’t romantic in the least bit; it’s slow, painful, morally fraught. And yet, towards the end, Ivan begins to come to grips with the crummy life he led: “In public opinion I was going uphill, and exactly to that extent life was slipping away from under me.” Naturally then, the reader then finds an acknowledgement about what makes life truly meaningful and fulfilling. Could anything be more appropriate right now?

Piped/retro polos are everywhere this year. Good thing EXPRESS has been making these for a few years now, and they’re perpetually on sale. Jersey cotton fabric is substantial but not overly weighty. Plenty of stretch here. And the retro details are terrific. Very, very well reviewed.

Not a true desert boot. Sleeker. No crepe sole. But still plenty versatile. Wear them with chinos and a polo, or, even a dove gray linen or tropical wool suit. Sizes are limited at post time, because this is another item cooking in the BR sale section which is getting an additional 60% off. Full review here. NOTE: These are weirdly coming in and out of stock at post time. There will be some sizes (say, 9, 9.5, 10.5, 11) one minute, and then the next they’ll take them off the site. Weird. Glitch perhaps?

Vince Neil’s reputation died so you could smile. Respect that sacrifice.

I don’t know when the ubiquitous, signature white plastic minimalism of Apple products went from “oooh cool ‘I’m Hip’ virtue signaling!” to “good grief this junk is everywhere”, but those i-icons have crossed the style-rubicon. Wrap it in leather. Wait, what?

