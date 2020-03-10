Win It: The Form Function Form FFFolio Legal Brief & Archslim Wallet

A note on the BigDapperedEnergy code: That thing is good for 20% off all regular price items except for their Three-Way bag. Also know that it’s not combine-able with other stuff like their new subscriber 10% code, or their SimpliFFFy Sale items. Code will apply to their monogramming/custom engraving though. So, make it personal. Code expires this Sunday, 3/15/20.

Fine. Leather. Goods.

The problem with too many big name “designer” fine leather goods, is that they’re often made with crappy leather. Or with terrible attention to detail. Or with rickety hardware and the thing self destructs with hard use. They’re empty promises. Nothing more than silly logos slapped on some plasticized bovine epidermis, shilled by terrible people on Instagram.

That’s not what FormFunctionForm does. At all.

FormFunctionForm, also known as FFF, is a small (but mighty!) leather goods maker who does their work right here in the good ol’ USA. They care deeply about the materials they use. They use beautiful Horween leathers (including Cordovan). And their designs are both simple AND innovative. They make stuff made to be used and used often. Their goods feel great in the hand (easy now), smell weirdly good out of the box, and look great while in use. And yes, even their logo (as subtle as it is) even looks pretty cool.

It’s been a while since we’ve given anything away. Might as well shake off that rust with a couple of FFF’s most loved goods. Off we go with some quick reviews, and your chance to win one of these suckers at the end of the post.

Shown here in Espresso with a brass pen.

Guess what folks. Our phones are massively overrated. Physically writing with pen and paper is the way to go when you want to be truly creative. Smartphones, as incredible as they are, are dopamine dealing distraction machines. And disconnecting is almost always a good idea. So if you need to write down a to-do list, a million dollar idea, or a love note to your Sweetie, skip the glowing glass rectangle and favor pen and paper. The Archslim wallet ensures you always have those tools, right in your pocket.

Slim, lightweight, and hugely useful.

Cut from strong, low stretch, thin (for comfort) and durable Horween horsefront leather, these things are hand stitched and come ready to write with an included Moleskin notebook and pen. Four colors of leather to choose from, and you get to choose whether the fisher space pen is either brass, silver, or matte black. It’s got space for your ID, credit cards, business cards, and has space for receipts, emergency cash, etc. But most importantly, it has space for your ideas. No fat-thumbing your way through a clunky notes app. Write, scribble, use shorthand, draw, diagram, whatever. And it all fits neatly in your pocket, thanks to approximate 4-1/4″ x 3-3/8″ dimensions.

Ready to be filled with all the tools.

Holy cow! It’s like, the whole cow. For when you really mean business. They take four square feet of thick, Horween leather, fire up their frickin’ laser beams, and cut this thing into a beautiful… computer nestling, legal pad holding, business card carrying, pen securing, documents storing… business accessory God. WORSHIP IT FOR IT WILL BRING YOU MUCH SUCCESS.

Shown here in the deep burgundy, CXL #8 color from Horween.

Sized to hold a 12″ iPad Pro (with attached keyboard)/13″ MacBook Pro/Microsoft Surface behind the divider on the front/left side. Rivet reinforced spine is a nice touch too. This thing is so nice, it almost makes me want to be successful at something. Anything. Could I use it to store iambic pentameter odes to cheap wingtip boots? Perhaps. But I’m sure whoever wins it will have a more honorable use in mind. One of these things would make a terrific gift for the recent business school / law school / design school / graphic artist / tattoo artist / other graduate. Shown above with the optional magnetic closure flap. It’s an extra $30, but you’ll want it.

Bottom line: The glossy runway brands can stuff it. Gimmie that Fine FFF-ness all day, every day, and Four times on Fridays. And now, thanks to their FFFlippin’ kindness (Shawn, am I doing this right?), you can win either the FFFolio or the Archslim by entering below…

Enter here to win either the Archslim Wallet or the FFFolio Legal Brief. Winners will be drawn at random, with the first name out of the hat getting choice of either the legal brief or wallet shown above. Second name out of the hat gets whatever the first winner didn’t pick. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 3/11/20. Thanks to Shawn and everyone at Form Function Form for sending along the wallet and folio for review and subsequent giveaway!