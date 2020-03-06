The Weekend Reset: An adventure, a memoire, and Bond on ice.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

LEARN: What you need to know about Covid-19.

There is a great deal of nonsense being spewed about the Coronavirus. John Oliver delivers everything you need to know about and how to deal with it in this excellent clip. And yes, sometimes you need to get loud and brash and make with the snark when things go rough. #themoreyouknowcometrainbowsploosh

If the idea of sitting in a packed theater cheek to jowls with all manner of people doesn’t freak you out, then by all means go see Onward. Two brothers set out, with the help of a magical spear, to spend a day with their deceased father who died when they were too young to have any memories of him. Things do not go as planned. It’s an adventure. And because this is Pixar, you can expect to be taken on an emotional rollercoaster. Owen Gleiberman says: “Onward” is basically a 1980s Spielberg absent-father reverie combined with Harry Potter as a teenage American geek merged with “Medieval Monsters, Inc.,” The Rotten Tomatoes site has given it 4 stars. It looks like this is the perfect antidote to what ails us this weekend.

SAVOR: The world is a mess. You deserve dessert.

APPLE PIE TACO! I would be shocked to find someone who would turn their nose up at this bit of tasty Americana (dietary concerns get a pass of course). And one that’s easy to make. This is one of those treats that offer up some of our favorite flavors – seasoned apples, caramel sauce, a tasty pastry dough and a sensible dollop of ice cream. With all respect to the people who put this together, I would grab some pie shells (generally found in the frozen section) and use those instead of the tortillas. This will require a little added time but it’s worth it. So. Worth. It.

True story: my folks were two of the earliest employees of Hewlett Packard. What is now the Apple campus in Cupertino is across the street from where I went to school. The tech industry is the reason I had a secure childhood and more than my fair share of privilege. It has been interesting watching that Valley I grew up in change in so many ways, the least which being the influence it now wields over our lives. My family left Cupertino when I was in Junior High but I have continued to watch and pay attention. Uncanny Valley is Anna Wiener’s memoir of life working in the industry in the Bay Area having given up a NYC publishing gig in doing so. The reviews have been really good. Goodreads readers give two-thumbs up. It has been called a memoir for this digital age we inhabit. Here’s the New York Times’ review. And the crew at Bookmarks also raved.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. As John Denver would have said, far out man!