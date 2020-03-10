The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks of March 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

At 20″ round, this clock acts as both a time keeping device and a decorative focal point. Place it on a light wall (like above) to really make that face and brass hands pop. It would also look right at home in a darker themed home office. Sold by Target.

A quick and easy way to aesthetically lighten up a room for the warmer months is to swap your darker curtains out for lighter ones. The beauty of these visually light panels is they are room darkening, so you can create some darkness even during these long daylight hours. Sold by The Home Depot.

Gardening and yard work season is just about here. This folding wheelbarrow might come in handy for hauling yard waste, harvesting veggies, moving dirt or compost around, etc. This smaller version is on clearance through Huckberry, but you can also find the larger version at Amazon.

And since we’re talking about outdoor activities, these are a nice step up from plastic stacking chairs. Create a chat set by adding a table (or something that acts as a table) to place your beverages on, and voila. Sold by Houzz.

Get your modern southwest decor vibe going with this large rug. I know six bills is an investment, but this seems like a solid deal for a handmade rug that’s not completely made out of synthetic fibers. And it’s big. Another offering from Houzz. UPDATE: Actually, might want to be careful with this one here. According to reader Thomas L. who says he works in the rug industry, “Bamboo silk” rugs are rough to clean. They look good in pics (as seen above) but are often troublesome. So yeah. Be careful out there.

I just replaced a few dated ceiling fixtures with this particular light, and I really like the new look. This light has a lantern thing going on, and with 40-watt Edison style bulbs, creates a low, warm glow that is perfect for nighttime relaxation. Sold by The Home Depot, and you’ll likely find it in-stock at your local store.

The not so affordable pick: Craighill Trophy Brass Bottle Opener – $44.98 ($95)

There is a reason for this pick. If you have a grad or dad that you need to gift this year (in a few months), and you’re looking for something high quality, unique, and made right here in the U.S., this might be a good option. Or, if you just want an elegant bottle opener, treat yo’self. Currently on clearance through Huckberry.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.