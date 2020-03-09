Style Scenario: The First Day it Sorta Feels like Spring

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Despite old man winter usually throwing one final haymaker in mid-March, spring really is right around the corner. So that first, noticeably warm and sunny day is gonna happen soon. Here’s one way to embrace the change in the weather, without looking like you’re off to buy a time-share in Belize.

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Slim Pique Blazer – $120ish. Usually around $120 when 40% off. But Friends and Family starts this week (Wednesday 3/11) during which this thing’ll drop to under $100. Want something a little crisper/more dressy? Try the Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool sportcoat in light gray. That’s the sportcoat shown at the very top of the post.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $39.50. Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. Button down collar is more casual, but a semi-spread would look just fine here too. Would love to recommend Spier & Mackay’s excellent oxfords, but at post time they’re just about sold out. Fingers are crossed for a restock.

The Pants: GAP Indigo Slate Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $45 w/ TREAT Not a deep navy here (although that would work too, as would jeans) but instead an icy blue with grayish hues. Perfect for year round wear, but especially early spring when we’re just starting to work more color back into the wardrobe.

The Briefcase: Tumi Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $262.97 ($395). Professional but not stuck up. Not cheap, but not some high end leather luxury good either. Use it.

The Shoes: Rhodes Felix Chukkas – $138.98 ($198). Full review here. Buttery suede, made in Portugal, and blake stitched. Wear the hell outta them.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarers – $80. Eighty bucks isn’t cheap, but these sunglasses can be worn in just about any situation, and still look dynamite.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Traditional 42mm Chronograph – $149. A little more presence. Which is plenty fine. 42mm is still wearable by plenty. Big fan of all the retro elements.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $35.95 w/ TREAT. Indeed. Still.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in the USA Merino Cool Lobster Socks – $19.50. I mean, they’re Lobster socks. Plus, they’re cool and well cushioned merino wool, with sweat wicking properties that’ll help prevent your feet from smelling and feeling like a couple of cheddar bay biscuits.