Steal Alert: J. Crew Leather weekender bag for $178

Listen. J. Crew’s leather accessories have not always been their strong suit. I’d frankly recommend you give the Military Duffel from WP Standard a good strong look. That thing is incredible. It’ll also cost you $400.

This J. Crew weekender on the other hand, is now down to $180. That’s no “Amazon Basics” canvas duffel ($50!) But, c’mon. Check out that shade of leather.

And while I’m not totally sure I trust that zipper from here (ahem), it’s not final sale either. So if it shows up and it doesn’t feel like it’ll hold up or it’ll jam on the lining? You can send it back.

Would make for a terrific long-weekend-getaway bag. Not that any of us are going anywhere anytime soon. Could also make for a super high class gym bag. Not that many of us are gonna go to the gym anyti…

Oh for crying out loud.

Extra 50% off code GOSHOP expires today, 3/16/20.

That’s all. Carry on.