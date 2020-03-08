Steal Alert: 25% off Timex Watches at Todd Snyder

Well that’s fun.

Now that we’ve all ripped our circadian rhythms around once again due to the time change, Todd Snyder is trying to ease the blow with a little wrist-candy retail therapy.

25% off their collection of Timex Watches. Sadly, no Timex Q reissue diver. But the manual wound “classically sized” (small at 34mm) Marlins ARE up for the discount. Including the super handsome blue on brown option.

Head here for a full review of the Marlin.

That’s all. Carry on.