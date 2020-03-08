Steal Alert: 25% off Timex Watches at Todd Snyder

TIME25 = 25% off Timex Watches at Todd Snyder (exp 3/8)
Well that’s fun.
Now that we’ve all ripped our circadian rhythms around once again due to the time change, Todd Snyder is trying to ease the blow with a little wrist-candy retail therapy.
- Timex + Todd Snyder Exclusive Navy Dial Marlin Manual Wind – $149.25 ($199)
- Timex Marlin Manual Wind – $149.25 ($199)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Gold Welton Bi-Metal Quartz – $118.50 ($158)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime MS1 41mm Watch – $118.50 ($158)
- Timex + Todd Snyder The Military Watch – $103.50 ($138)
25% off their collection of Timex Watches. Sadly, no Timex Q reissue diver. But the manual wound “classically sized” (small at 34mm) Marlins ARE up for the discount. Including the super handsome blue on brown option.
Head here for a full review of the Marlin.
That’s all. Carry on.