Steal Alert: 25% off Timex Watches at Todd Snyder

TIME25 = 25% off Timex Watches at Todd Snyder (exp 3/8)

Well that’s fun.

Now that we’ve all ripped our circadian rhythms around once again due to the time change, Todd Snyder is trying to ease the blow with a little wrist-candy retail therapy.

25% off their collection of Timex Watches. Sadly, no Timex Q reissue diver. But the manual wound “classically sized” (small at 34mm) Marlins ARE up for the discount. Including the super handsome blue on brown option.

Head here for a full review of the Marlin.

That’s all. Carry on.

