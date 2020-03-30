Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items, New Nordy Sale Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $239.20 ($395)
- Independence Collection Jefferson 2.0 Wingtip Oxford – $295.97 ($530)
- Kenilworth Plain-Toe Blucher – $223.97 ($395)
- Patton Cap-Toe Suede Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $239.97 ($425)
- Sullivan Street Dress Boot – $183.97 ($445)
- Nomad Suede Chukka Boot – $159.97 ($375)
First quality Fifth Avenues for under $240? That’s pretty solid. Especially with the free shipping and free returns and none of the restocking fee nonsense that comes with a Factory 2nds pair. Ends this Saturday, 4/4.
#2. Nordstrom: Up to 40% off during their Spring Sale
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Performance Stretch Sport Coat – $119.40 ($199)
- Barbour Goosall Water Resistant Waxed Cotton Jacket – $254.98 ($425)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Plaid Wool Blazer – $209.40 ($349)
- adidas Superstar Sneaker – $56 ($80)
- adidas Samba OG Sneaker – $56 ($79.95)
- Hamilton 42mm Khaki Field Automatic – $431.25 ($575) this is the 42mm day-less version shown at top of post
- Timex MK1 Nylon Strap Watch, 40mm – $66.75 ($89)
- Nordstrom Bomber Jacket – $77.40 ($129)
- adidas Tiro Training Pants – $31.50 ($45) shown at top of post, size medium on 5’10″/195
New, additional picks shown above, because despite scrolling through all 6,000 items, I missed quite a bit worth noting. Now, the sale is good, but y’know what’s better? Nordstrom is assigning their alterations teams in Washington, Oregon, Texas and California to sew more than 100,000 masks that will be distributed to Providence Health & Services. Brilliant. That’s some serious win-win, problem-solving judo right there.
#3. Brooks Brothers: 4 Shirts for $184 ($46 per)
That’s about as low as I’ve seen Brooks Brothers shirts go for. Even if they are from a “Select” category of shirts. The extra 15% off code BC1818 might stack at checkout? Maybe? Four for $184 deal works on sport shirts too.
BONUS Bonobos: 25% off sitewide w/ BNBS25
- Lightweight Travel Jeans – $73.50 ($98)
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98) the new oxford options look pretty sweet
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Hopsack Blazer – $300 ($400)
- Italian Cotton Knit Blazer – $223.50 ($298)
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
Last day for this promo. Guys. Do yourself a favor. Put on some real pants. Because so many people aren’t. And if you hold true to getting up and putting on real clothes, you will come out the other side light-years ahead of the pants-less (or worse, sweatpants-wearing) competition. Whether they’re new or not is irrelevant. Wear the stuff you already have! But make it the real stuff. You do not have to outrun the bear who is tearing up your camp. You only have to outrun the other campers… who at this point, can’t even bring themselves to put on pants.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 55% off everything, no code needed. Picks here if you want them. Also, $15 for luxe touch polos is pretty good too.
- Spier and Mackay: 20% off all shoes, chinos, and polos w/ SALE20. Code expires today.
- EXPRESS: 40% – 60% off everything.
- Jack Erwin: 20% off sitewide w/ THANKS20
- Huckberry: They’ve put together a “home office upgrade” shop. There’s some serious treat-yo-self goods in there.