Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items, New Nordy Sale Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

First quality Fifth Avenues for under $240? That’s pretty solid. Especially with the free shipping and free returns and none of the restocking fee nonsense that comes with a Factory 2nds pair. Ends this Saturday, 4/4.

New, additional picks shown above, because despite scrolling through all 6,000 items, I missed quite a bit worth noting. Now, the sale is good, but y’know what’s better? Nordstrom is assigning their alterations teams in Washington, Oregon, Texas and California to sew more than 100,000 masks that will be distributed to Providence Health & Services. Brilliant. That’s some serious win-win, problem-solving judo right there.

That’s about as low as I’ve seen Brooks Brothers shirts go for. Even if they are from a “Select” category of shirts. The extra 15% off code BC1818 might stack at checkout? Maybe? Four for $184 deal works on sport shirts too.

Last day for this promo. Guys. Do yourself a favor. Put on some real pants. Because so many people aren’t. And if you hold true to getting up and putting on real clothes, you will come out the other side light-years ahead of the pants-less (or worse, sweatpants-wearing) competition. Whether they’re new or not is irrelevant. Wear the stuff you already have! But make it the real stuff. You do not have to outrun the bear who is tearing up your camp. You only have to outrun the other campers… who at this point, can’t even bring themselves to put on pants.

Also worth a mention…