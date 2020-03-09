Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Armogan Watch Sale, Spier Core Suit Restock, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Spier & Mackay: Restock on their core line of suits – $328

Spier and Mackay

These are the best value in men’s suits out there. Half canvas, nice wools, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and two fits (slim, and a more athletic contemporary). They have trouble keeping the things in stock. They just reloaded on charcoal, navy, and mid-gray. Big thanks to Freddie D. for the tip!

 

#2. Armogan: Spirit of St. Louis, E.N.B., or Regalia – $154 ($220)

Armogan: Spirit of St. Louis, E.N.B., or Regalia

Been a while since we heard from Armogan. All watches, now 30% off, direct through their site. Japanese quartz movement with a domed mineral crystal. They look, frankly, terrific. Spirit of St. Louis model runs 44mm, the E.N.B. motorsport inspired watches run 42mm, and the Regalia models run 40mm. Head here for a review of the Regalia, and here for the E.N.B. (which used to be called the Le Mans). Many thanks to Matthew B. for the tip on this one.

 

#3. EXPRESS: 40% off EVERYTHING

Express

Not a bad time to pick up one of their excellent, stretch cotton polos. Enormous fan of the slightly retro (but not over the top) piped options.

 

BONUS  Banana Republic: 50% off No BR Merch Exclusions Friends & Family Starts Wed. 

Banana Republic

Code will be BRFAMILY. Yes, we’ll have a full rundown of picks when it launches. Many thanks to Trevor W. for the heads up on this. You guys have been on fire with the style tips lately. It’s greatly appreciated from our end.

 

BONUS II  FormFunctionForm: 20% off all watches/watchbands w/ springFFForward

FormFunctionForm

The good people at FFF have knocked 20% off all of their watches and Horween leather watchbands through tomorrow. Why? To call attention to Daylight Savings. Which they labeled in their promo email “an absolute sh*t-show of a policy as a whole.” Couldn’t agree more. Meanwhile, the code stacks with their buy 2 get one on adjustable bands (including cordovan). And all of their “simplifffy” sale watches are BOGO. Whew. That’s a lot. But not so much that I shant (not a word) tell you to stay tuned tomorrow for some more FFF goodness, here on lil’ ol’ Dappered.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Spier and Mackay: Their Button Down Collar polos are back for another run. And they say they’re improved this year? Will have to get one for our annual Polo-palooza.
  • Suitsupply: They’re now saying their entire Spring collection has launched online.

