Half Canvas Suits for $246, DROP’s Bronze Glycine Watch, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off all suits w/ SUITS25 (Core line now $246, was $328)
- Half-Canvas Navy Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Half-Canvas Medium Gray Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Half-Canvas Charcoal Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
Spier’s core-line of suits are, frankly, the best value in men’s suits out there. Half canvas, nice wools, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and two fits (slim, and a more athletic contemporary). And now, they’re going for under $250. Wild. Discount applies to more than just the core stuff of course. Deal expires today, 3/26. UPDATE: I’m a moron. I originally had these as 20% off. Nope, they’re 25% off. Even better! Big thanks to reader Rock C. for the correction.
Banana Republic:
52% 55% off no BR Merch Exclusions
– New Edition
- Luxe Touch SLIM Fit or Regular Fit Solid Polos – $15 ($44.50)
- Core Temp Chinos – $44.10 ($98)
- 9″ Slim Core Temp Short – $31.27 ($69.50)
Full picks here, if you want ’em. UPDATE: They’ve bumped this up to 55% off (half off + extra 10% off that reduced price). UPDATE II: They’re also running a special on their luxe touch polos. Fifteen bucks. Wild. Big thanks to Ryan L. for the tip!!
Glycine 42mm Combat Sub Swiss Auto. Bronze Watch – $389 FINAL
Oh my. Just when you thought the bronze “thing” has sorta come and gone in the watch world, DROP throws a relatively affordable, Swiss automatic out there. Final sale of course. Will age and patina in a way unique to the wearers wearing habits. Which is precisely why guys are digging the bronze thing. That and the warmth of the metal, without the cheese that (sometimes) comes with gold or gold tone, is welcome.
J. Crew: 40% off Select w/ SHOPNOW
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen – $100.80 ($168)
- Lightweight Secret Wash shirt with COOLMAX technology in gingham – $38.70 ($64.50)
- Lightweight Secret Wash shirt with COOLMAX technology – $38.70 ($64.50)
Seems to apply to some of their sale section as well, but it’s the new spring arrivals that might catch more than a few eyes. Especially the return of their totally unstructured cotton/linen jackets. Shown above in the well loved “deep water” shade.
Bonobos: 25% off sitewide w/ BNBS25
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Hopsack Blazer – $300 ($400)
- Italian Cotton Knit Blazer – $223.50 ($298)
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
Still running. Their unconstructed sportcoats might be a perfect WFH investment. Lightweight, airy, hopsack Italian wool is perfect for year-round-wear. Slip it over a t-shirt or a polo and your mental space gets an immediate boost. Yet they also look great over an OCBD or dress shirt for video-conferencing/out and about when out and about becomes a thing again. Also, with the weather starting to warm, their lightweight chinos are worth a nod. If memory serves, they don’t usually get any kind of cut this early.
Jomers: Their 100% cotton White Oak Cone Jeans are back for $34
All inseams are 34″, so, most will have to cuff or hem when they can. Fabric was milled in the USA but they’re cut and sewn in Egypt. Ships free.
