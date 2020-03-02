Best of Threads: WSAYWT, bourbon, and dark grey instead of black

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Started a little over a year ago, the what shoes are you wearing today thread is THE place to see some excellent footwear choices of forum members. mebejoseph kicked off the month of February with a pair of, in his words “ridiculously extravagant slippers my wife gave me for Xmas”. The slippers prompted some comments from Nandyn, Rbirnie, and JohnR. Not to be outdone by mebejoseph, JohnR posted a photo an excellent looking pair of Chili Cordovan Strands (seen above), prompting Heafcliffe to post a photo of his own Cordovan Monk Straps. Token followed up the Cordovan postings with his C&J Radnor in Russan Calf while Loafer28 shared a photo of his shoes. Lastly stuffedsuperdud showed off his Daltons prompting a bit of a discussion about how to best look after Shell Cordovan shoes/boots.

A recent posting on the main page about bourbon prompted a bourbon discussion in the threads. armedferret showed off three of his favourite bourbons, with Jallen commenting how nice it is to read an informed bourbon post. andrewrg then shared one of his favorite bourbon’s, as did abh159, ScottD, and wsupjs. mcadamsandwich shared his insight on bourbons, as did Sideswipe, mark4, and paintflinger. C.Dubs commented how hard it is to find Weller Special Reserve bourbon while ElDub stated his go-to bourbon is Buffalo Trace and skewl said Four Roses Yellow label was his daily driver. Whatever the bourbon, it seems Dappered readers do enjoy to kick back with a glass once in a while.

User klindsey is attending a wedding party in the fall and turned to the forums to ask if he could get away with a dark or charcoal grey suit instead of a black suit. hockeysc23 suggested going with whatever color the groom/bride is requesting, although garryowen47‘s recommendation was to have a chat with the groom about suit colors, provided of course klindsey is a close enough friend to the groom. facelessghost suggested not causing any waves as the wedding is not klindsey’s, and to maybe rent a suit if need-be while Domino, JohnR, Tacitus and tayloruph suggested going with a black suit. The question of why black suits are a “no-no” came from Hemsprong, which was nicely answered by mebejoseph and ianr. The conversation then turned in to a nice discussion about #menswear, with LesserBlackDog, mark4, and CJMichaelRay all sharing their thoughts. No word yet from klindsey on his final suit color decision.

The question of how to spend a UNIQLO gift card on the main site prompted mcadamsandwich to ask the forum readers what their thoughts were concerning UNIQLO. Ito kicked off the discussion by saying he only has a couple of their pieces, but he felt the items were excellent quality for the price. SFe Guy chimed in saying at first he wasn’t impressed with UNIQLO but he’s come around and now has quite a number of their pieces. Forum member abh159 gave a breakdown of what he liked, and didn’t like for specific UNIQLO items and facelessghost said the lack of tall sizes is preventing him from trying UNIQLO. mark4m, ModifiedMind, Token, DocDave, Geo, and the passenger all commented how they appreciated UNIQLO clothing. Based on the feedback, UNIQLO seems to be popular choice with the forum members.

Who says all watch faces have to be black or white? Domino asked forum readers what their thoughts or suggestions were for a reasonably good, yet green watch. LesserBlackDog was the first to respond, suggesting a Seiko 5 Sports watch. The Seiko 5 suggestion was echoed by idvsego who also suggested taking a look at Tissell or a Borealis Bull Shark. The Mako 3 was suggested by CK83, the Accutron Spaceview by tayloreuph, and the Shinola Runwell by MIS997. User Bruce Wayne suggested having a look at either a Geckota or Steinhart and Hebrew Barrister offered his positive feedback concerning Orient watches. Finally Medium Tex suggested the Seiko SNKM97. Once Domino picks his watch, here’s hoping to see some pictures of the new purchase in the What watch I wore today thread.

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Perhaps you know of a great looking green watch. If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around.