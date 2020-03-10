10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Target’s new Cotton-Tech Blazer, Tasty Healthy Hydro Treats, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Holy moly. That could be a huge winner. 68% Cotton, 28% Nylon, 4% Spandex. So not some pure poly thing. Efforting an in person review. Stand by for that.

Already a deal when sourced via Nordstrom Rack, but now super nice being that they’re running a 20% off sitewide sale.

80% wool, 20% nylon. And that texture looks awesome. A perfect spring into summer sweater, and/or a perfect year round sweater if you live in cooler climates. Looks like something a salty-dog of a sailor would be wearing in an old black and white photo.

Big thanks to reader Tucker K. for the tip on these things. Apparently, they’re the real deal. He said: “They are really great and the best everyday pants I have found. Good fit, not too shiny, not loud, look good, etc. They are rarely on sale direct but they are currently available from Steep & Cheap for 40% off. I wear a 34×34 Levi 501 and bought the 34L and they fit perfect.” Limited colors/sizes at Steep & Cheap, but Amazon has some too, although not at as generous of a discount.

Burpees – Free!

The amount of work you can get done using “only” your own body weight is incredible. Listen, I love a good trip to the gym myself, but when you can’t get there (like many of us right now), that’s no excuse to not get your endorphins going and your immune system boosted with solid exercise. Land soft. Don’t peeve off your neighbors if you live in an apartment.

An enormous thank you to Jeremy Anderberg for the tip here. Who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: Pop music gets a bad rap among music aficionados. “It’s just catchy drivel with no real talent behind it whatsoever,” they say. Podcast hosts and authors Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding have something to say about that in their new book Switched on Pop. Over the course of 20 hit songs from the last couple decades (“Despacito,” “Oops . . . I Did It Again,” “Call Me Maybe,” etc.), the authors break down exactly what makes pop hits work (it gets a little too technical at times, in fact) and the very real musical genius of these singers and songwriters. A fascinating, funny, and unique book for any music lover.

The dark brown and black options are complete standards around these parts. And for good reason. Solid quality, great durability, massive versatility. And now they’ve gone and made one in a rich cognac brown. Nifty. Also shown at the top of the post.

I don’t drink soda. Ever. I don’t like “sweet” drinks. I never take gatorade or any of that stuff. I start each day with 16 oz of water, try to down 20 oz mid-day, and another 16 oz at night (along with other hydration during the day). But if I’m struggling one day to get that water in? These are my “treat.” And they really seem to work. Take packet. Rip packet open. Pour contents into a 32 oz nalgene. Fill completely with water. Drink up at your leisure and carry on. Big thanks to my pal Kelly, who’s a former personal trainer, for filling me in on these.

One of the greatest movies of all time. Also, a reminder that when immense adversity laughs in your face, you can still look handsome as hell as you smile back.

Another pick from the big Nordstrom Rack sale. The lightened up, summery, sandy-shaded version of this thing over here. Acrylic crystal, but scratches give it that perfect vintage worn-in look, OR, they also buff out easy with toothpaste.

