The Weekend Reset: Doing Valentine’s Day in? Here’s your plan.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

I just realized that what I am about to suggest it essentially a Netflix and Chill scenario. So yeah. However, and of course there is a however, there is context. It’s Valentine’s Day next week, and you’re staying in. You’re cooking dinner and making dessert (see below). It’s the perfect night for a romcom. Let me suggest a cult-classic that is a romcom when it isn’t a thriller, a screwball comedy or a vehicle for Melanie Griffith’s talents. Something Wild was released in 1986 and directed by Jonathan Demme who was making some of the most exciting movies of the 80’s. The cast is terrific. The movie moves along and does things you don’t expect. And there’s the whole romcom thing which is to say, it is sweet.

You don’t really want to go out for Valentine’s day. All the restaurants are crowded. There are people upon people upon people upon people. And they all have germs. All of the germs. Staying in for Cupid’s big day is a genuinely legit alternative to all those people people people. Pulling off a romantic dinner at home is an impressive feat. And cooking one of the best cuts of beef is one way to make that happen. It’s not difficult. There are a limited number of simple ingredients. Just follow the directions. It deserves a simple accompaniment like steamed or roasted vegetable (there are some terrific varieties of cauliflower regularly available in markets now) that require noting more than fresh salt and pepper. If you prefer to follow a recipe that you don’t need to write down, here’s a good how-to. And now, cap the evening with a delicious, easy dessert.

There is no skipping dessert on this particular night for sweethearts. It’s inconceivable. It is the universally accepted free-day on the calendar. But there is no rule that said dessert needs to be extravagant. This Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake parfait is flavorful, a bit decadent and easier than you think to whip up. You will need a whisk. You can purchase the brownies at the store when you pick up the strawberries. It is easy to assemble and I recommend serving them in small mason jars.

BEWARE: Airbnb has issues. How to spot the bad guys.

My dudes, fraud is a genuine thing to beware of with the app. There is nothing worse than finding issues with any aspect of a vacation. But housing issues are the worst. And it would appear that there are legitimate recurring fraudulent practices that are happening that you should know about. Speaking of scams…

This. Is. BONKERS. Big thanks to Joe for sending it my way. Start with the article in the headline. That will give you an idea of what is in store. And then buckle up and dive in.

