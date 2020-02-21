The Weekend Reset: A Toddy, a Thor, a Spring soup and more.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

A non-alcoholic warm cup of happiness. Because sometimes when you are sick and achy, alcohol is the last thing on your mind. Two things I want to add here. I’m not sure if this is an American English/England English thing but I thought it was called a toddy. And I’m pretty sure my folks didn’t skimp on the bourbon when I was a kid. Finally, these are pretty much a good thing to have on hand when it’s cold out, regardless if you are feeling terrible.

This new Netflix series is one of the most beautifully filmed shows I’ve seen in a while. It is a fresh take on the Norse Gods with a cast that really shines. The acting is solid, the premise is fun and the show merits re-viewing. The production values are first rate. Don’t ruin the experience by watching the dubbed version. It’s just never the same.

Spring Vegetable Soup. Some of us are emerging from our Winter cocoon and looking forward to the season ahead. I’m not sure if anyone else does this but I tend to think about food as they relate to seasons. So, this. A light and delicious soup that you can enjoy hot or room temperature if it happens to be hot enough where you are. The ingredients are widely available and it doesn’t take long to put together. The video does a good job of taking you through the process but the link takes you to the original recipe. Yes, it’s Martha.

Yes. The cat is ultimately why I chose this particular video. If you have a kitty, you immediately understand. But, to be honest, this video does a good job of showing just how easy it is to get your summer seasoning started. There is nothing that brightens up a meal more than fresh herbs added during the cooking process or at the end. It is so much easier to put one of these together than you might imagine and you will be able to use them all year. Best of all, having one gets you thinking about new recipes to try out. This is a good thing.

READ: Before you Marie Kondo your life, read this.

That room above certainly is tidy. And, also, kind of boring. But America has been sparking joy thanks to Marie Kondo’s series focused on decluttering and simplifying. I get the intention of what she is doing, but I think that it can be abused or overdone. Hence the room. When I walk into someone’s living space, I hope to see their lives reflected in their things. And if there are only a handful of objects in the room, the deductions are hard to come by. On the one hand, nobody grows up thinking they want to become a hoarder, on the other hand, the picture above. This is an interesting take on what Kondo is advocating.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. He’s also here to remind you that we were promised these a long time ago.