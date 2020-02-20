Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory Thompson Wool Suits for $218

J.C.F. Worsted Wool Suit Separates – $218 Total ($299)

J. Crew factory as a whole might have fallen off the radar (their casual and smart casual quality has left a lot to be desired lately), but their Thompson Worsted Wool suits are still front of mind for many.

They have 100% wool exteriors, come in both slim as well as a more generous classic fit, and unlike nested suit separates where you get a “married” set of trousers with the jacket, you can pick and choose pre-hemmed sizes for the pants with these separates.

J.C.F. Worsted Wool Suit Separates

Available in navy, charcoal (which is more mid-gray) and “marina blue”

Are Suitsupply and Spier and Mackay far superior suits for $350 – $399? Yes. It’s night and day. And when JCF’s Thompson line is normally stuck at $299, there’s zero reason to recommend them. Just spend the extra $50 and get the real deal.

But when on a sizeable discount like this (which they rarely are any more), the Thompson from J. Crew Factory drops into a price range that is vastly different than even the weirdly affordable $350 price point for half-canvas options like Spier and Suitsupply.

Deal ends Saturday 2/22. Big thanks to Greg W. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.

