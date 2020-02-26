Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue in Black at Nordstrom for $184

I don’t know when black shoes fell out of daily-wear-favor, but even less trend focused sites like this one (hi!) don’t seem to mention them much anymore. Yet we all pretty much need a pair of black dress shoes. And for $183.60, with almost all sizes available at post time, PLUS they ship and return for free? These Park Avenues via Nordstrom are as wheelhouse as it gets.

Goodyear welted. Made in the USA. Built on AE’s extremely popular 65 last, which is timeless and fits true for most. Toe shape is perfect. Not pencil tip pointy and not blunted or squared off. The 65 last has a little length to it, but it’s not over elongated or spear like. Many guys find the 65 last to be shockingly comfortable, and will often seek out other Allen Edmonds models built around this shape.

They aren’t flashy. But that’s the point. If you’re headed somewhere that requires black shoes, chances are you’re not supposed to be super flashy. Could you wear these with a tux? Absolutely.

Price matched, so that means Uncle Nordy got wind of another retailer selling these shoes in this color at this price, and dropped their price to compete. I don’t know when this deal expires. Could be today. Could be a few days down the road.

Do note that for some of the more common sizes and widths, shipping times are a bit extended. I’m seeing 10.5 D not shipping until mid-March? Just know that going in.

Big thank you to our man Mark G. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.