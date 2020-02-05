Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

So IF these things actually work (key word: if…) then they could be a big time game-changer for a lot of guys. I don’t sweat like I used to (not drinking like a fish while also cutting back on coffee has helped a ton). But I still sweat. For example, I don’t like having my picture taken. Great career choice huh? So having a shirt that at least minimizes some of that sweaty look, breathes, and also dries quickly, then I might be on board. And please don’t tell me to wear an undershirt. That just exacerbates the problem. At least for me. Anyway, they say the shirts are 100% cotton? Yet they hide sweat, breathe, and are quick dry? How is that possible? Efforting an in person review.

How could the legend that is the super-versatile, well made, weirdly affordable basic leather dark brown and black belts from GAP get any better? They could make one in a rich shade of cognac. Makes you wonder how this hadn’t happened earlier. Will be often excluded, since it’s a “leather accessory” and those aren’t always up for codes, but… should drop to must-buy levels when 40% off.

Just landed and man do they look good. For being founded as a pants company, sportcoats / blazers might be what Bonobos does best. Should go on sale at some point. It sure seems like blues and greens and cool hues like that are gonna be big this year?

Speaking of cool shades of green.

“Sometimes I worry you’ll all realize I’m ordinary,” said the boy.

I am not a parent. You might not be either. Whether you are or not doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get this book and read it yourself. And then, find a kid (yours, or if you’re a non-parent like me, some other kid who could probably use someone reading a book with them), and read it together. Then, give the kid the book. An enormous thank you to Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it.

