Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $150 USA Made Dress Shoes, Suitsupply’s Spring Arrivals, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Last day for this and worth another mention, being that this was a late addition to last week’s Sales Handful. $150 for either the Carlyle or the Cornwallis is pretty unheard of. Of course there’s a risk, since there’s always that steep $25 restocking fee on factory 2nds returns… but Cornwallis or Carlyle for $149? That’s pretty unheard of. Again though. You just don’t know what the imperfection is until they show up.

In case you’re new to these parts, there’s not usually a lot of coverage of H&M here on this website. The vast majority of their stuff can be a letdown. BUT… their “premium quality” line can hold some hidden gems. Still… don’t be shocked if something shows up and it fits or drapes wonky, or the fabric feels weird, or whatever. H&M is fast fashion. So “premium” is a relative term here.

No sale/discounts because that’s not how Suitsupply plays (they only do two final-sale online outlets per year: one mid summer, one after the holidays), but still worth a mention since I think this is the biggest set of new arrivals they’ve unveiled yet? Lots of warm weather fabric, Havana cut sportcoats. Plenty of new shoes too. Jackets are half-canvas construction and the dress shoes are blake stitched. And since it’s Suitsupply, everything ships and returns for free.

The long slow march to the grave(?) for Guideboat continues. This stuff is a risk fellas. They seem to maybe have a skeleton crew on hand, and customer service has been all but non existent. So use a method of payment that’s easy to reverse charges on, in case your stuff never gets shipped. Caveat Emptor and all that.

Now that the sun is starting to come back out in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere, here’s a reminder that Nordstrom Rack STILL carries Poarlized Ray Ban Wayfarers for $80. In all fairness to the H&M option, the Ray Bans truly are some “premium,” timeless sunglasses.

Also worth a mention…