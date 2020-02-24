Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $150 USA Made Dress Shoes, Suitsupply’s Spring Arrivals, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds Flash Sale (restocking fee = $25)
- Factory 2nd Cornwallis Dress Oxfords – $149 review here
- Factory 2nd Carlyle Plain-toe Oxfords – $149 review here
- Factory 2nd Bond Street Cap-Toe Oxford – $199
- Factory 2nd Nomad Suede Chukka Boot – $199 review here
- Factory 2nd Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot – $199 review here
Last day for this and worth another mention, being that this was a late addition to last week’s Sales Handful. $150 for either the Carlyle or the Cornwallis is pretty unheard of. Of course there’s a risk, since there’s always that steep $25 restocking fee on factory 2nds returns… but Cornwallis or Carlyle for $149? That’s pretty unheard of. Again though. You just don’t know what the imperfection is until they show up.
#2. H&M: 25% off ONE item (no code needed)
- Premium Quality Wool-blend Cardigan – $59.99 ($79.99)
- Premium Quality Silk-blend Polo Shirt – $29.99 ($39.99)
- Quilted Jacket – $52.49 ($69.99)
- Premium Quality Polarized Sunglasses – $13.49 ($17.99) how is this possible at $18??
- Premium Quality Leather Sneakers – $96.75 ($129)
- Premium Quality Leather Belt – $13.49 ($17.99) same question here as the shades.
In case you’re new to these parts, there’s not usually a lot of coverage of H&M here on this website. The vast majority of their stuff can be a letdown. BUT… their “premium quality” line can hold some hidden gems. Still… don’t be shocked if something shows up and it fits or drapes wonky, or the fabric feels weird, or whatever. H&M is fast fashion. So “premium” is a relative term here.
#3. Suitsupply: A bunch of new spring arrivals just dropped
- Havana Fit Navy Pure Wool Traveler – $399
- Havana Fit Green Pure Linen – $399
- Havana Fit Light Blue Cotton Linen – $399
- Havana Fit Light Grey Pure Wool – $399
- Dark Brown Double Monk Straps – $249
- Dark Brown Suede Apron Toe Double Monks – $249
- Dark Brown Double Monk Wingtips – $349
- White leather and suede sneakers – $199
No sale/discounts because that’s not how Suitsupply plays (they only do two final-sale online outlets per year: one mid summer, one after the holidays), but still worth a mention since I think this is the biggest set of new arrivals they’ve unveiled yet? Lots of warm weather fabric, Havana cut sportcoats. Plenty of new shoes too. Jackets are half-canvas construction and the dress shoes are blake stitched. And since it’s Suitsupply, everything ships and returns for free.
BONUS Guideboat: Extra 25% off sale items w/ EXTRA25
- Made in Portugal Algonquin Sportsman Field Jacket – $134.25 ($395)
- British Pewter Hip Flask – $33 ($98)
- Made in the USA Handmade 64-OZ. Portland Ceramic Growler – $44.25 ($129)
- UK Sized Kelso Waxed Suede Derby Boot – $119.25 ($350) limited sizes, and again, they’re UK sizes
The long slow march to the grave(?) for Guideboat continues. This stuff is a risk fellas. They seem to maybe have a skeleton crew on hand, and customer service has been all but non existent. So use a method of payment that’s easy to reverse charges on, in case your stuff never gets shipped. Caveat Emptor and all that.
BONUS II Nordstrom Rack: They Still have Polarized Ray-Bans for $80
Now that the sun is starting to come back out in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere, here’s a reminder that Nordstrom Rack STILL carries Poarlized Ray Ban Wayfarers for $80. In all fairness to the H&M option, the Ray Bans truly are some “premium,” timeless sunglasses.
Also worth a mention…
- Spier and Mackay: They just got a new batch of their excellent, half canvas, barely lined navy hopsack blazers in for $328.
- Banana Republic: 40% off $200+ no BR Merch exclusions.
- GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ EXTRA50