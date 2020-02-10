10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Spring Coats, Affordable Shades, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

It’s Target, so it’ll go on sale. I have high hopes but I know I shouldn’t have high hopes. Why? Fabric makeup is 67% Polyester, 24% Acrylic, 6% Wool, 3% Other fibers. Six! Six percent wool! Looks awesome from here though.

For all the glasses us dudes seem to own, 99% of them are terrible. I don’t know why. It’s in our nature. Stolen pub glasses, thrift store water glasses, some juice glass you don’t know how you have and you never use because it’s too small… The Bespoke Post “Parlor” box is all kinds of right. A nice decanter, two nicely weighted double old fashioned glasses, and a reclaimed wood tray to class the whole thing up. One of my pals has this box. I’m always impressed when I see it.

Look what’s back! Labeled with their “airism” brand for this year. Sure appears to be similar if not identical to the previous years lightweight, breathable, cotton/synthetic polos though? And the button down collar keeps you looking crisp all day. No collar curl or flop here.

Kent Wang is not the “everything” store. But what Kent Wang does, Kent Wang does extraordinarily well. Ties, Polos, and you think these sunglasses would be somethin’ else too. Made from blocks of cellulose acetate that are carved instead of plastic that’s been injected into a mold, these things don’t have that annoying (and sometimes sharp) seam running around the edges. Polarized lenses too. 50 mm lens width.

Just over the $75 limit, but it ships and returns for free. So it’s a fair play. Suitsupply does more than suits. Much more. This sweater proves it.

The closest thing to a theory of everything in regards to the human condition. I know this sounds absurd, but this book actually attempts to, and I believe succeeds, in explaining it all in regards to emotion, cognition, and everything else ricocheting around in our minds. Mark Manson’s writing makes rational arguments for why we humans act so irrationally, and then backs it up with an absurd amount of research. There’s also a healthy dose of profanity. It’s the best book I’ve ever read. I loved it, and had an unstoppable running conversation with myself and the author in the margins. You might experience the same thing. Alternatively, you might absolutely hate it. But that doesn’t make it wrong. And now that I’ve pumped it up so much, it will, without a doubt, let you down. AND THE BOOK EXPLAINS THIS TOO. I wouldn’t read this if you’re not in the right frame of mind to have your perspective on life questioned. It could wreck your head, Princess.

First, nice vest. Matte. Not shiny. Always a plus. Second, far be it from me to criticize photo choices and/or editing, but I wish retailers (especially the likes of Amazon which is a zillion dollar company) would stop photo-shopping different colors of a product onto the exact same model pic. It looks silly, and it reduces trust. We can tell that’s not really the vest. The color has been changed in post-editing. So do we really know what it looks like? Nope. It’s lazy. And you’re worth a gazillion dollars Amazon. C’mon man.

Give the people what they want. And the people, at least here, seem to want the Nike Killshot sneaker. On sale, but just with the Maroon swoosh. Sizes are quite limited at post time.

Bonobos makes some excellent looking golf wear. Whether you actually play golf, or just appreciate the preppy/somewhat retro aesthetics of the performance line is irrelevant. Not cheap though. That’s for sure. And yes, that is a BONOBOS logo on the right sleeve. That won’t sit well with some.

Tens of thousands of years ago, Caveman put on his favorite, plain, solid tee. And he was unimpressed. Caveman turned to his Cavewoman and said: “This sh*t ain’t sh*t. I need something new. Something fresh!” Cavewoman rolled her eyes at Caveman and said: “What you need to do is to invent some trousers, because this Porky-Pig look, with your zug-zug maker dangling in the breeze, is incredibly unedifying.” And Caveman looked at his zug-zug maker, looked back at his Cavewoman, and helicoptered his zug-zug maker out of spite. “I have an idea!” said Caveman, “I will COMBINE this t-shirt with my other t-shirt of a different color, and thus get two NEW t-shirts out of it!” So he set to work with flint and axe, slicing up his two t-shirts, only to combine them later with thread purchased at his local prehistoric five-and-dime. And he showed Cavewoman when he was done. And Cavewoman said: “Nice stripes. Now make some pants please.” And this is how stripes were born.

