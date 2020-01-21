Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 50% off Blowout, $53 Italian Suede Chukkas, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Got the bump up last week. All final sale though. No returns here. Probably could of been a stand alone post. A true end-of-season clearance event. Code TREASURE runs through this Friday, 1/24.

The Pick: Made in Italy Suede MacAlister Boot with Moccasin Toe – $53.49 ($168)

I swear. Sometimes J. Crew will drive you nuts. Seems like half their sale section ISN’T getting the cut. Frustrating. Also, watch out for final sale items. Those made in Italy MacAlister chukkas? They ARE getting an additional 50% off, and they don’t appear to be final sale either? For real? Fifty three bucks? Huzzah!

Was an extra 30% off, but now that’s been bumped up to an extra 40% off. But I believe that also led to this all being final sale. No returns. Many thanks to Harrison K. and Brandon D. for the tip!!

Also worth a mention…