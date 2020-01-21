Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Extra 50% off Blowout, $53 Italian Suede Chukkas, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Bonobos: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items + TREASURE
- Made in the USA Italian Soft 5-Pocket Pants – $49 FINAL ($148)
- Travel Jeans – $39 FINAL ($98)
- Bedford Cord 5-Pocket Pants – $34 FINAL ($118)
- The Italian Wool Car Coat – $179 FINAL ($448) shown top right too
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $150 – $180 FINAL ($400)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $180 FINAL ($450)
Got the bump up last week. All final sale though. No returns here. Probably could of been a stand alone post. A true end-of-season clearance event. Code TREASURE runs through this Friday, 1/24.
#2. J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off SELECT sale items w/ LONGWKND
The Pick: Made in Italy Suede MacAlister Boot with Moccasin Toe – $53.49 ($168)
I swear. Sometimes J. Crew will drive you nuts. Seems like half their sale section ISN’T getting the cut. Frustrating. Also, watch out for final sale items. Those made in Italy MacAlister chukkas? They ARE getting an additional 50% off, and they don’t appear to be final sale either? For real? Fifty three bucks? Huzzah!
#3. Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off sale items w/ BIG40
- Made in Canada Wool Blend Donegal Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $328.80 FINAL ($786)
- 100% Merino Wool Tipped Shawl Collar Sweater – $95.40 FINAL ($228)
- 100% Extra Fine Merino Ski Sweater – $107.40 FINAL ($228) shown at very top of post at left
- Timex + Todd Snyder Mid Century 37mm Watch – $59.40 FINAL ($158)
- Made in the USA (removable) Shearling Collar Bomber – $335.40 FINAL ($798)
- Timex 42mm Allied Chrono – $47.40 FINAL ($119)
- 100% Extra Fine Merino Wool Ski Sweater in Navy – $113.40 FINAL ($268)
- Made in Canada Petrol Blue Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $268.80 FINAL ($596)
Was an extra 30% off, but now that’s been bumped up to an extra 40% off. But I believe that also led to this all being final sale. No returns. Many thanks to Harrison K. and Brandon D. for the tip!!
Also worth a mention…
- EXPRESS: 40% off everything.
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off select sale items.
- Huckberry: Their Clearance section continues to be overflowing here into the new year.
- GAP: 40% off w/ NEWGEAR
- Need Supply Co.: Extra 30% off sale items w/ TAKE30
- Brooks Brothers: Additional 25% off select clearance. Also, 4 shirts for $199. Select styles.