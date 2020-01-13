The Suitsupply Online Outlet is OPEN – Winter 2020

WARNING: All sales are final here. No returns or exchanges. But… this is still kind of a big deal. For a few years there the outlet was no more. Now? It opens twice a year (for a winter and summer clearance). And it just relaunched, offering last season’s suits, jackets, shoes, and more at a fraction of the regular asking price.

But again, all sales are final. A few quick picks are below, but know that size selection may vary greatly depending on style. And remember, this stuff can move fast. Real fast.

Protip: Looking for bags and other accessories? Once you get in, click on “SHOP ONLINE” and a drop down menu appears. Click on “accessories” and you’ll find bags in there.

First reaction? This one seems to be better than the last outlet. Lots of stuff in there this time. Lots. Happy hunting fellas.