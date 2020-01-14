Target announces new exclusive activewear line: All In Motion

Well.

So much for Target’s C9 Champion line.

That brand appears to be on the way out. And a new, in-house activewear line called All In Motion is set to replace it.

Ever since lululemon disrupted the style world, everyone and their mom has been trying to get a piece of that sweet athleisure action. This is Target’s latest attempt to make something that can perform at the gym, or out to brunch (how cliche), or out to brunch after the gym (HOW EVEN MORE CLICHE), at a fraction of the price of what Lulu charges, and their customers seem to gladly pay.

It is what you’d expect it to be, with Target touting features like ventilation, four-way-stretch, odor control, and moisture wick age wick itude the ability to pull sweat away from your skin.

Although it does seem like, at first glance, these prices are slightly higher than the C9 Champion line? Still nowhere near the fancy name brands. But a touch higher than C9 all the same. I think.

There also seems to be a real focus on the “All” and “Every” factor. Meaning: they don’t shy away from the fact that their sizes go from small to 3XL. Maybe this is a position Target wants to stake out? An activewear brand that’s more down to earth? One that intentionally embraces a body positive image? I’m speculating here.

All in Motion goes up for sale on Target’s website this Friday, 1/17/20, and then hits stores the Friday after that, 1/24/20.

And yes, we’ll effort an in-person review for some of this stuff.

Huge thanks to Todd S. for the tip!