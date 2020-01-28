Steal Alert: Made in the UK Sanders Berne Longwings for $214 ($430)

UPDATE: Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for pointing out that after this post went live, Guideboat & Co. launched an extra 15% off code GIFT15. That brings them in total, with the spendy shipping included (read on for more on that), to $199.85.

Who does brogues better than the British?

Originally designed to drain bog water out of the shoe while walking over swampy land, brogues now have perforations and layers of leather just for looks. And man do they look good. Especially these, which fall firmly in the LWBB (long wing blucher brogue) category.

Made in the UK by Sanders (they also of the super squishy chukkas), these are Goodyear welted, the uppers are made from surprisingly pliable leather, they’re leather lined, and the welt is also a storm welt (a type of Goodyear welt that helps keep the water out… my how times have changed).

And the full retail asking price of $430 is not artificially inflated. That’s what it’ll cost you, with the exchange rate, to get a pair direct via Sanders.

Now the drawbacks:

Shipping is steep. $19.95 steep (seriously? Twenty bucks?) for priority, and there’s no slower option.

You’re on the hook for returns. A $9 charge. Although if you do an exchange, they might waive shipping on the new pair?

They’re sized in UK sizes. Why Guideboat doesn’t provide a conversion chart is beyond me. That’s probably why no one has bought them yet. In today’s market of instant gratification, if you give anyone any excuse not to be your customer, poof. They’re gone. Anyway, here’s the chart direct from Sanders (and also posted below). Size down a full size from your normal US size. A 9.5 in the chukkas fit my normally 10.5 feet great. And according to reader James D., who sent in the tip on these: “I found that a UK 11 Berne is slightly roomier than a US 12 in the Allen Edmonds MacNeil“

Which is good info. And good perspective. The AE MacNeil is currently down to $229.97. I’d say skip the Berne’s and go with the MacNeils since they ship AND return for free, but sizes are pretty much gone for the MacNeil. You could always try AE’s Greene Street in Mahogany. But those look much more modern. The Berne’s from Sanders are timeless classics.

That’s all. Carry on. And once again, huge thank you to James D. for the tip.