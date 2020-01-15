Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

From the outlet, so, final sale. Super soft, Italian wool flannel, cut in their trim but not super tight Havana fit. Sizes 36, 38, and 44 left at post time. Fingers crossed they do a restock over the next day or so? Or do you think that this first, huge release was the one and only this time around?

As low as I think I’ve seen these things go. By far. On sale via what was once known as Sierra Trading post, and is now just known as “Sierra.” 40mm diameter, so, should be easily wearable by most.

This thing has got presence. I’m lucky enough to know this, because I gifted it as a Christmas present to a pal whom it’s perfect for. Subtle but still striking. Modern without space-ship-y looking. And not dinky either. 11.4″ tall x 6.7″ wide. Good weight to it, the dimmer switch provides whatever ambiance you’re after, and the fabric coated cord shows nothing was an afterthought in the design. On big-time-sale via Bespoke Post, and I believe you have to sign up for their service for access to the price. Sorry. But I know plenty of you are Bespoke Post members. So still worth a mention here.

They’re back. Excellent. Just in time for the bone cracking, soul sapping, frigid and/or damn chill that is the post-holidays dead-of-winter depress-o-ville. These are the real deal. High quality, made in Scottland, and something truly to behold. Worth the splurge price. Four colors to pick from. Sold via Huckberry.

I’ve got the stripes and I love ’em. Gimme all the sharks doo doo doo doo doo doo. Extra 20% off in the cart gets you that $9.58 price point due to them being part of the just launched warehouse sale.

Another outlet pick, and thus, final sale. Will that lighter suede show dirt and grime a bit more than a darker color? Yes. Does that lighter suede also make it look super luxurious? Also, yes.

