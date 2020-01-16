Further Nordy Sale Reductions, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: Further reductions to some Half-Yearly items
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck or Crewneck Sweaters – $72.49 ($148)
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere Cap – $29.90 ($69.50)
- Nordstrom Reg. Fit Stripe Merino Wool Blend Sweater – $39.75 ($79.90)
- Nordstrom Made in Italy Waterproof Chukka Boot – $64.96 ($129.95)
- Good Man Brand Legend Low Top Sneaker – $98.98 ($198)
- Ralph Lauren Quilted Sheepskin Gloves – $48.98 ($98)
- Nordstrom 2-pack Cashmere Blend Socks – $44.75 ($90)
- Nordstrom Cable Knit Cashmere Sweater – $89.49 ($179)
- Made in Italy Nordstrom Signature Trim Fit Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $269.55 ($599)
This took longer than years past, but the Nordstrom sale gods finally got around to knocking some more off the on-sale items that didn’t sell out during the half-yearly. Everything still ships and returns for free of course.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off select sale items
- Bond Street Cap-Toe Oxford – $239.97 ($425)
- McGregor Wingtips – $147.18 (229.97)
- Outpost Charcoal Twill Boston Duffle Bag by Korchmar – $127.98 ($19.97)
- Made in the USA Merino Wool Fisherman Cable Knit Sweater – $119.97 ($245)
- Made in the USA Merino Dress Socks in Sharks, Skull & Crossbones, or Stripes – $9.58 ($14.97)
Feels like a true winter clearance. Picks above are limited to stuff with at least a decent size selection at post time, but, it’s a pretty scattershot selection.
Gustin: Made in the USA Deluxe Briefcase in new “Horween Cavalier Whiskey” Leather – $349
It’s baaaackkkk. Lordy that looks like it could be something. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Made in the USA. Pre order of course, since it’s Gustin. Doesn’t ship until February. Big thanks to Guy W. for the tip!!
TheTieBar: “Last Call at The Bar” Blowout Sale
- Midnight Navy Wool Plaid Pocket Square – $7
- Washed Blue Mainsail Chambray Pocket Square – $5
- Central Park Plaid Blue Cotton Pocket Square – $5
- Navy Mini Skull & Bones Silk Pocket Square – $7
Neckties, belts, socks, and yes… pocket squares. CHEEEEEEAP. TheTieBar doesn’t ever really do sales, frankly because their stuff is already so affordable. But now? It’s even more affordable. Huzzah for that.
Bonobos: Extra 40% off final sale items (new items added) w/ SALEAWAY
The Pick: Stretch Washed Chinos (multiple colors) – $34.80 – $40.80 FINAL ($98)
Still running, and it feels like they’re now blowing out last year’s flagship stretch washed chinos? A perfect time to pick up a pair of pants in the fantastically named “thunder” color. Behold, his mighty pants.
BONUS Drop: Bertucci DX3 Performance Field Watch – $50 FINAL
A lightweight, dependable, comfortable, beater field watch for all those adventures. 40mm case diameter and a 22mm band. Stainless steel caseback, but the rest of the case is a resin. Thus, the light in weight feel. 50m water resistance, so, probably don’t want to swim with it. Final sale. Sold via Drop. Estimated ship date is 2/4.
BONUS II B.R.: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ new items added (I think?)
- Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket – $83.99 ($198)
- Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $71.49 ($179)
- Wool-Blend Chore Jacket – $62.99 ($149)
- Waxed Canvas Large Tote – $58.99 ($139)
- Merino Wool Waffle-Knit Scarf – $33.49 ($79.50)
- Herringbone Leather Glove – $37.99 ($89.50)
- Arley Suede Work Boot – $75.49 ($178)
- Hadley Burgundy Italian Leather Brogue Oxford – $64.49 ($158)
- Nicklas Mixed Media Sneaker – $53.99 ($128)
- Booth Suede Brogue Boot – $75.49 ($178)
Pretty sure those vegan suede jackets are a recent (re?) addition to the sale section? Sizes seem to be moving quick on some of this stuff. Full review of the colorblock bomber can be found here. Review of the waxed canvas tote can be found here. And a nice thing about this BR stuff? It’s not final sale. At least, not yet.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: Extra 15% off their sale section w/ EXTRA15
- Huckberry: Their clearance section is crazy full right now.
- Costco: Ex-Officio boxer briefs are down to $18.99 for a 3-pack, but you gotta be a member. Sale ends Sunday 1/19. Big thanks to R.M. for the tip!