Further Nordy Sale Reductions, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This took longer than years past, but the Nordstrom sale gods finally got around to knocking some more off the on-sale items that didn’t sell out during the half-yearly. Everything still ships and returns for free of course.

Feels like a true winter clearance. Picks above are limited to stuff with at least a decent size selection at post time, but, it’s a pretty scattershot selection.

It’s baaaackkkk. Lordy that looks like it could be something. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Made in the USA. Pre order of course, since it’s Gustin. Doesn’t ship until February. Big thanks to Guy W. for the tip!!

Neckties, belts, socks, and yes… pocket squares. CHEEEEEEAP. TheTieBar doesn’t ever really do sales, frankly because their stuff is already so affordable. But now? It’s even more affordable. Huzzah for that.

The Pick: Stretch Washed Chinos (multiple colors) – $34.80 – $40.80 FINAL ($98)

Still running, and it feels like they’re now blowing out last year’s flagship stretch washed chinos? A perfect time to pick up a pair of pants in the fantastically named “thunder” color. Behold, his mighty pants.

A lightweight, dependable, comfortable, beater field watch for all those adventures. 40mm case diameter and a 22mm band. Stainless steel caseback, but the rest of the case is a resin. Thus, the light in weight feel. 50m water resistance, so, probably don’t want to swim with it. Final sale. Sold via Drop. Estimated ship date is 2/4.

Pretty sure those vegan suede jackets are a recent (re?) addition to the sale section? Sizes seem to be moving quick on some of this stuff. Full review of the colorblock bomber can be found here. Review of the waxed canvas tote can be found here. And a nice thing about this BR stuff? It’s not final sale. At least, not yet.

Also worth a mention: