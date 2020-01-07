Best Posts of 2019: The Five Most Important, Plus Other Things We’ve Learned

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2019, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2019. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

…after running Dappered for a decade. Dappered’s been around for more than 10 years now, and Joe shared the 5 most important takeaways for him. But of course he learned much more than just those five. For example:

You know, maybe everyone shouldn’t be talking about your tight pants? Hey, sometimes a guy wears tight clothing on purpose, like if he’s in a rock band, or if he wants to be the hipsteriest hipster to ever hipster. But sometimes a guy might not recognize that yes, his clothing is too tight and yes, it shows. If you’ve ever questioned whether the close fit of a certain garment looks good, this post could help.

A simple breakdown of the most influential behavior driving chemicals we sacks of meat are subject too. Also, fluid exchange.

Why would I need a 100m or 200m water resistant watch? Joe was sure he’s not the only guy to ever have asked that question, thus the birth of this educational post about what exactly defines a watch’s water resistance, and whether or not it truly even matters.

A bold statement coming from a website that could be perceived as influential in the #menswear space. But truth be told, Joe does not consider himself an influencer, and hopes you don’t consider him one either. Influencer culture is about leveraging one’s image for the almighty dollar. Dappered has tried, hard, to remain true to its roots, through the trends of the past decade. And that’s the plan for the next ten years.