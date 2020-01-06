Best Posts of 2019: Essentials, Priorities, and Taking Care of Them

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2019, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2019. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

This one is based purely on numbers. Early last year we introduced “The Essentials Shop”, a collection of the foundations of men’s style that are Dappered approved. Well, it looks like you guys approved, because it was the third top viewed page/post on the site of the year. Style doesn’t have to be complicated, and we think the Essentials Shop proves that. We help you create a tailored canvas for you to add your own spin to.

Buying a suit can be a big deal. A suit is an investment, even on the affordable side, and knowing what suit will give you the most mileage for your dollars is valuable knowledge to have. Thus, the Suite Purchase Priority List. From classic wool/wool blends to tuxedos, we’ve got it covered, with our favorite options no less.

And if you’re going to buy a suit, you definitely need dress shoes. Our annual round up of the best dress shoes under $200 was once again popular with the Dappered readership. There are a lot of dress shoe options out there, from so-cheap-they’ll-only-last-a-season to so-expensive-am-I-willing-to-wear-these-for-the-rest-of-my-life? Here at Dappered we strive to find the middle ground, if not leaning towards what’s both affordable and high quality. We think in this post we did just that.

Once you start investing in clothes and shoes that are a step up, knowing how to take decent care of them can extend their life. Heck, even if you primarily shop at Target and the like, you can still take the advice from this post to keep your garments looking good.

Along the lines of the suit priority guide, this expanded the products considered to not only suits, but blazers, jeans, watches, and more. What shoes should you actually spend on, and what should you skimp on? How about outerwear? Sweaters? Ties? We covered all the things, so you can make an informed buying decision.

Positioned for the dad and graduate crowd in late spring/early summer, but by the numbers, it looks like guys come to this post just to get some suggestions on affordable watches in general. From $50 Casios to the not-so-seemingly affordable Christopher Ward Grand Malvern Moonphase (pricey, but there are MUCH more expensive timepieces in the world), and lots of choices in between, if you were looking for an affordable watch, this was the post to peruse.