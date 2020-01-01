Best Affordable Style of 2019 – The Watch

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com

A legend whose time might be short.

I was gonna give the nod to the Timex Q reissue. But “most mentions” or “most likely to sell out” is not the criteria (newsflash: there is no criteria). And as slick as the Q is, the SKX line has been worn and worn hard by those who appreciate wristwatches probably since the original Timex Q hit shelves.

In our ever increasingly disposable, dopamine drip fed, what’s-new-what’s-now scratch my self created itch! consumer world, something timeless and robust and dependable should be appreciated. Especially if it sounds like they’re gonna be retired in favor of something less-so.

Because even now, while prices have become inflated due to the fear-factor of possible cancelling of production, those of us that don’t have one are considering getting one. Being an original is an ever increasingly scarce commodity. And with each subsequent copy, the noise only increases.

Also Receiving Votes: The Nodus Avalon and Retrospect. The DROP Glycine Combat Sub Soda. The Orient Polaris Automatic (which made a welcome comeback this year). The Orient Kamasu. The new Seiko 5KX line. The Hamilton Intra-Matic auto chrono. The Orient Bambino Small Seconds. The Christopher Ward C65 Trident Manual Wind. and yes, the Timex Q Reissue.