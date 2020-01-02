Best Affordable Style of 2019 – The Blazer / Sportcoat

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Despite being founded as a pants/chinos company, the best thing that Bonobos just might make? It has to be their unconstructed Italian wool sportcoats.

No matter the season, whether conservative solids, bright colors, subtle patterns or HOLY LOUD THAT’S LOUD plaids, these things make just about any guy look better in just about any situation.

That barely there construction is modern without being trendy. The high quality wools breathe and move great. And the multiple fits are loved by many body types.

Full price runs $400 – $450, but wait for sales and they’ll drop to the mid $300s or less. Sometimes much less.

Their roots might be in clothing your bottom half, but when it comes to top half tailored wear, they’re top-notch.

Also Receiving Votes: Suitsupply’s Havana Fit Sportcoats in whatever fabric that fits your needs. Spier & Mackay’s sportcoats and blazers. Brooks Brothers on sale Regent Fit, wool or wool blend Sportcoats. J. Crew’s seasonal sportcoats (especially their Moon Mills tweeds in the cold weather months). BR’s hugely versatile, polished cotton blend Core Temp blazers.