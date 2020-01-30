Amazon’s Peak Velocity Sale, DROP has the Orient Kamasu Diver, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

How’s that New Years Resolution going? Good? Awesome! Perhaps you need some new athletic wear. Amazon’s Peak Velocity brand, is surprisingly good. Full review of the brand and select items from it can be found here. Those “Trackster” Athletic Pants are the real deal. I have a pair in every color, and love ’em. BTW the only reason I know about this sale, is because I made the old review post a “featured” post, thinking it might be timely with New Years Resolutions starting to wobble for some, and thus, here we are. $20 for the Trackster pants is, frankly, absurdly kind.

DROP continues to call these things the “Mako III” as well as sells two distinctly different models, on the same product page, under the same (wrong) model name. At least they’re consistent. The GOOD news is that model #RA-AA0001B19B is the black version of the Kamasu diver. Normally $280ish direct through Orient or a little less at various third party retailers, the Kamasu is Orient’s toothier looking diver. 200m water, sapphire crystal, movement hacks and hand winds too. Sizing is a welcome by many medium diameter at 41.8mm. Lugs are 22mm. Full review can be found here. NOTE THAT SOME HAVE REPORTED CROWN ISSUES. As in, with use, when adjusting the time they can pull the thing straight off. So that could be a very big, and quite unfortunate, situation. Because since it’s DROP, there’s no warranty here.

Head here for the full review. Sized down half a size if you’re a normal width. They are, in fact, all that.

STILL going on. And I think some new stuff has been added to the sale section. The rapid movement jeans in dark rinse wash for under $40 is still kinda mind boggling. Those things used to be excluded quite a bit, and only 50% off ($59) when Friends and Family was running.

Kent Wang is known for their polos and excellent neckties. And now perhaps these? Almost two thousand of these things have been sold through DROP. This is the latest run. Two sizes here: 47mm and 50mm. Those aren’t real big. Best for medium to smaller faces. Estimated ship date is February 17.

WARNING: Shipping is an enormously steep $17.95 AND these won’t ship until 3/2? Seriously? March?? I’d consider these to be final sale with shipping that steep and a wait time that long.

Fellas, I’m starting to think that Guideboat & Co. isn’t doing so hot. Anywho, these certainly appear to be the very same Made in Italy Astorflex Greenflex chukkas that Huckberry carries. So what’s the difference between these and those Rhodes chukkas I got all excited about earlier in the post? These are much more casual. There’s less structure, and the natural crepe sole, with all its texture, makes sure of that. Sold in EU sizes. Here’s a size converter via Zappos.

UPDATE: Looks like their website is either having issues, or, the sale is over. Prices have been zeroed out and when you click on a size, it reverts to full price. Be careful with Guideboat guys, it seems like they’re reached some final-days-chaos.

Another J. Crew clearance event, another stacked sale section, another instance where you get excited, you click, you scroll and scroll, and you realize that the vast majority of their sale section ISN’T up for the code.

Ah well.

Also worth a mention: