The Weekend Reset – Krampus, Päntsdrunk and Crumpet the Elf.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

I’ve seen this movie every year since I was about 4 or so. I have never grown tired of it. As I grown older I’ve appreciated different things about it depending on where I was in life. The music is simply the best, a gateway for kids of all ages to a particular genre of jazz that still sounds great today. And I laugh when I see some of the same complaints about modern holidays shared here some 50 years ago. A little Peanuts dancing goes a long way. #nevereatdecembersnowflakes

Hygge, the Danish practice of getting cozy, is all well and good and something I’m down with. But in Finland, they have a different take on it. It’s called Kalsarikänni, aka Päntsdrunk. A word for sitting around in your underpants drinking. I have to admit that I have never done this. Or, more accurately, I don’t remember having done this. So, yeah. However, I am about to embark on an end-of-the-year vacation that will give me ample opportunity to give this a try. The premise? Aside from “drinking at home, alone, in your underwear,” you can learn more about it here. And over here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hanukkah begins this Sunday and I wanted to make sure I shared some classic and new music for the season. That Spotify playlist you see above seems to be pretty popular. The link in the title takes you to a big Apple Music playlist if that’s more your thing. And this is another terrific addition to any Hanukkah playlist. Hanukkah# is a new release which features indie-rock faves like Yo La Tengo and the Flaming Lips, along with HAIM, Adam Green, Loudon Wainwright III and Jack Black (twice) who is stepping into the role of Adam Sandler (?). Gut Yuntif!

The truth of the matter is, many holiday traditions come from some dark mythology and early pagan and Norse folklore. Of all these stories there is non more intense as Krampus. And none that have inspired such complete bad-assery where old fashioned cosplay is concerned (take for instance, this, this, and this). I find it all fascinating. This is a really good movie based on the character that is quite the trip. And this is an excellent book for the Krampus curious in your life.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

David Sedaris’ “Santaland Diaries” was a revelation when I first heard the broadcast on NPR. For many of us, this was our introduction to one of America’s most interesting writers. This was back before the internet was really a thing so those who heard the broadcast raved to everyone who would listen and those who missed it were sort of out of luck. But the response was so big that the original broadcast was repeated during the holidays ever since. The story of his time working in Santaland at NYC’s famous Macy’s department store as Crumpet the elf is one of the best takes on the holidays I can remember. If you’ve never heard it, just press play (above). But I recommend picking up Holidays On Ice, his collection of seasonal stories from his past. He has had quite the past. It’s a great, brief read that might be the perfect distraction over the next few days. And once you’ve hear Sedaris’ distinctive delivery, you’ll hear his voice as you read the collection.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. He does suggest that if there is a particularly loathsome little human in your life, send this their way. And because he believes everyone should have the chance to experience one of the best jams ever, this is for you.