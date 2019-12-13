The Weekend Reset – Holiday heroics and seasonal fun.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Pardon my French but %@$& the kids. This game is for adults. Adults who love shuffleboard and curling. Adults who might be a wee bit too competitive for his their own good. A game for making wagers and risking it all. THIS. IS. SPARTA! This is how I envision my future game nights. Your results may vary. But seriously, this just looks fun. I’m not encouraging drinking games or anything but maybe if that’s your thing then I totally am. Just don’t play it where the cats can get at it.

This is considered one of the classics of American cinema. But it was filmed in a far different America. And while there are parts of this movie that might not connect with someone seeing it for the first time today, it remains a joy because of the lead actors interplay and the rapid fire wordplay. This movie is a hoot in so many ways, not just because the term witty repartee was created to describe the dialogue throughout. Stylistically, this is a home run with some truly fantastic everyday couture on display.

The holidays present quite the dichotomy: we are supposed to be enjoying ourselves. It’s practically an obligation. We are expected to enjoy ourselves. And yet there are strict rules about not enjoying ourselves too much. This is where the Apple Cranberry Sangria comes in. It is a light and crisp beverage with enough cheer to get you started and not to much to derail your evening. Also, tasty. It doesn’t hurt that it’s easy to throw together and looks like a party in a glass.

Bacon Pastry Twists With Beer Cheese Dip. There’s a legitimate chance that I don’t have to write anything else because you’ve already clicked the link. If you haven’t, this is so easy to make. So. Easy. Mostly. And should you choose to bring this to say, a holiday party this weekend, you shall be heralded far and wide. They will write songs about you. At least they would if they were truly your friends. You’ve got this.

Following up her excellent holiday album from a few years back, Kasey Musgraves produced a holiday special for NETFLIX. Along for the fun, Leon Bridges, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Ray, Troye Sivan and others. Musgraves is one of those artists who glide between genres so fluidly, it is nearly impossible to peg her down to any given style. It’s the most glittery season of the year and this is a pretty good soundtrack for whatever you have going on.

