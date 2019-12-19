The DROP Glycine Soda Sub Watch is ready to ship, $100 off Spier Coats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

DROP: Glycine Combat Sub “Soda” Swiss Automatic – $399 FINAL IN STOCK AND READY TO SHIP

Wait, you don’t have to wait months and months? For real? For real. Getting that red and blue look without the huge markup that you’ll find with luxury brands. Still not some cheap thing though. Pushing four bills, and since it’s DROP, it’s final sale. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

NOTE: There’s conflicting info about potential returns on the product page. On the one hand, it says: “Free returns in USA” above the buy button. On the other, under shipping it says: “…to deliver the best delivery time to members, making all sales final.” I’m thinking these can be returned since it’s a “DROP studio” production. But still. Worth noting there’s conflicting info there.

Todd Snyder continues to walk the line between fashionable and timeless style. No, most of the stuff isn’t cheap, but it’s often extremely well made for the price that they ask (especially if you play the sale game, which, well, that’s why we’re here).

WHAT IS HAPPENING. These are back now too? A different design, but a still very well loved design from DROP + Glycine. Swiss made, Automatic, water resistant to 200m, and oddly slim as it sits nicely on top of the wrist and loses the bulk so many other divers possess. Most options are the supremely wearable 42mm case diameter with 22mm lugs. There are some (way) oversized 48mm options available too. Obviously, lots of options to pick from. Estimated Ship date is January 6th.

We haven’t even reached the winter solstice yet (it’s Saturday). So, lots of winter left. Sizes are a bit picked over depending on the model, but that double breasted camel overcoat has plenty of sizes left. And allegedly, it’s a hit.

The Pick: Suede MacAlister boot with moccasin toe – $59.99 ($168)

50% off, but there are exclusions all over the place. Like, more things than not are excluded. More so than usual. Which is saying something. At least that’s how it feels. But those made in Italy chukkas? Those are in the sale section AND getting the additional cut. Huzzah!

It’s not just one of the biggest after-Christmas sales of the year, it has traditionally been one of the biggest sales of the year. And we’ll have a full run down of picks. Because you’ll probably get a gift card. Maybe? Picks above are just from what’s currently kicking about in the sale section. Will those items still be on sale when the half-yearly happens? I don’t know. Maybe they won’t (like the thermoball North Face jacket). But perhaps they will. I don’t know.

