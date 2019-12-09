Steal(ish) Alert: Timex American Documents Series are 30% off

Nothing about the wristwatch industry, or us its customers, makes any sense.

We the 21st century web-savvy men’s-style consumer can be enormously demanding. We claim we want things that excel in performance, look terrific, and are altruistically manufactured to such a precision that hell will be raised if they come off the line with any hint of imperfection or evil. Some of us will quickly take to our social media platforms and shout about supply-chain-transparency-this and corporate-accountability-that, all while actively ignoring what went into manufacturing the device we’re thumbing away on, producing a hot-heat of self-righteous indignation that could burst even the haughtiest pearl beneath our clutch.

And then Timex goes and makes a watch sourcing every single bit and piece and component from within the U.S., aside from the Swiss Quartz movement which keeps better time than your impeccably groomed co-worker’s Rolex (WRIST CHECK BRAH), and they assemble the things at their headquarters in Middlebury Conneticut.

And nobody buys them.

That’s all. Carry on.