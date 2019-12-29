Steal Alert: Huckberry’s Rhodes Dean Boots are down to $154 (normally $220)

Made in Portugal with a Blake stitch welt, these look and feel like a more affordable version of the Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill. They’re heritage-style “work” boots that most guys will wear casually or smart casually, not on the job site. And like the Higgins Mill, the Rhodes avoids the super-clunky toe of other work style boots. While not crushing, the shape keeps things more or less slim in terms of the height of the toe box.

And now they’re on sale. Very much on sale.

I mean, $154 seems like a more than kind price on these things. Plain toes and cap toes are up for the discount. A good selection of colors too. And that suede. Free shipping and free returns too. Fits half a size large. So strongly consider sizing down by a half size. Head here for a full review.

That’s all. Carry on.

Shown here is the “rust” color.