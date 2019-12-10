Steal Alert: EXPRESS Merino Hoodies are $30

Most hoodies look and feel terrible.

They’re cut big, the kangaroo pocket (or bulging zip front) adds bulk to your midsection, and the cotton or cotton blend fabric they use is crap.

These aren’t “most hoodies.”

EXPRESS uses a poly/merino blend (which should feel more like a natural tech fabric, and not like sweatpants), ditches the unflattering front-side mistakes, and if they’re true to the rest of the EXPRESS lineup, the cut should be trim. Four colors with all sizes available at post time.

I’m honestly shocked they’re on sale for $30.

Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. who took time out from dumping his chemical toilet down the storm sewer to send in the style tip.

That’s all. Carry on.