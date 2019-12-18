Steal Alert: 25% off The North Face ThermoBall Jacket

Pretty sure this is as close to current standard issue men’s casual winter style for anyone between the ages of 18 – 54? No?

Hugely popular and for good reason(s). They’re lightweight, they’re warm, and they’re made from water repellent recycled nylon. They’re also tough to find on sale. Some are matte (black and taupe) while others have a bit of a “this is weatherproof, come at me sleet” gloss. Currently 25% off and since it’s Nordstrom, they ship and return for free.

That’s it. Carry on. Stay frosty. Stay warm. Stay dry.