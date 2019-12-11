Quick Picks: Brooks Brothers 40% off shoes & accessories one day sale

I have to be honest. This used to be a lot more tempting when they were still having Allen Edmonds make their shoes. But that’s not the case anymore.

Now that said, this annual one-day 40% off shoes and accessories sale from Brooks Brothers is still worth a look. It’s arguably, and quietly, one of the best, one-off-sales of the year for their brand (limited to the categories of course), and thanks to the buy a $150 e-gift card get a free $25 e-gift card deal, there’s potential to stack. I think. But that strategy is not without risk. What if your size sells out while you’re waiting for your e-gift cards to hit your inbox? It’s a risk. Let’s figure some stuff out.

The star of this show. Yes really. A really solid way to begin seriously taking care of your shoes. Valet is made in the USA, and comes complete with a couple of horsehair brushes, daubers, and black and brown shoe cream. Full review of this thing can be found here.

Spendy, but if you’re willing to take that gift card risk and route, might be real winners for the mid $300s (see below). Goodyear welted and made in the UK. Remember, if you have to send them back because they don’t fit, they’re not gonna refund your gift cards to cash. You’ll be stuck with the gift cards. Again, it’s a risk.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $368.80 out-of-pocket if you buy two $150 e-gift cards and then use the two “free” $25 gift cards that come with that purchase.

Extremely well reviewed. Dimensions are 15.4″ x 6.3″ x 13″, or, a little smaller if Tom Brady happens to be carrying it. … C’mon now, UP HIGH!

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $308.80 out-of-pocket if you buy two $150 e-gift cards and then use the two “free” $25 gift cards that come with that purchase.

I believe these used to be made by Loake? But they aren’t anymore. Made in Italy. Still a nicer upgrade to standard Clarks.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $153.80 out-of-pocket if you buy a $150 e-gift card and then use the “free” $25 gift card that comes with that purchase.

A little different, but not so different that it gets weird. Wool tweed woven in Italy.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $153.80 out-of-pocket if you buy a $150 e-gift card and then use the “free” $25 gift card that comes with that purchase.

Here’s what I mean. Great looking boots, but, those aren’t $400 boots. Especially after Brooks Brothers trained us for years in terms of price to quality by having Allen Edmonds make their stuff. That said, perhaps worth a flyer now on sale. In gray no less. Shorter shaft here. I beg your pardon. Oh get bent. I BEG YOUR PARDON.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $213.80 out-of-pocket if you buy a $150 e-gift card and then use the “free” $25 gift card that comes with that purchase.

From their high-end “Golden Fleece” collection. Goodyear welted. Made in Italy. All the fancy-pants trimmings. And that dark burgundy shade sure appears to be somethin’ else.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $300 out-of-pocket if you buy two $150 e-gift cards and then use the two “free” $25 gift cards that come with that purchase.

Straight up gorgeous. 100% merino wool from Italy. 11″ X 78″. Those, right there, are some drool worthy scarves. Try not to drool on the scarf though. Drool first. Then wear the scarf. Or hell, why not. Do both at the same time. It’s just drool.

A solid gift for the suited guy on your list. Great for keeping tailored wear looking and feeling their best, all while extending the life of the garment by avoiding the (harsh as heck) dry cleaners when possible. Alternatively, looks like something King Bidgood would use in the bathtub. Scrub a dub dub, we got a stubborn monarch in the tub. (And he won’t. get. out.)

Something cheater cheater pumpkin eater Tom can stash all his trophies and deflated leather goods in. DOWN LOW GOLDEN BOY.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $368.80 out-of-pocket if you buy two $150 e-gift cards and then use the two “free” $25 gift cards that come with that purchase.

Lord have mercy look at those things. Sure appears to be a blake stitch instead of a Goodyear welt. Still pricey with the discount though. At that price, I’d be more likely to consider Liverpools from AE.

Gift Card Deal: Drops to $273.80 out-of-pocket if you buy a $150 e-gift card and then use the “free” $25 gift card that comes with that purchase.

The 40% off shoes & accessories promo at Brooks Brothers ends today, 12/11/19.